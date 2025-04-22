11 Costco Items Worth Stockpiling

Costco shoppers are experts at buying in bulk—the entire warehouse chain is designed to save you money providing you're happy to buy a little bit more up front than you would in a grocery store. Members love sharing tips on social media about the best items to stockpile for a variety of reasons, be it saving a ton of money, long shelf life, or perhaps avoiding the ripple effect on certain items when tariffs go into effect. If you have a large pantry and freezer and want to know which items are best for stocking up on, this list is for you. Here are 11 Costco items seasoned shoppers say are perfect for stockpiling.

Better Than Bouillon Organic Roasted Chicken

Costco shoppers love the Better Than Bouillon Organic Roasted Chicken Base, which is perfect for making dishes such as soups, broths, and more. "If you use a lot of broth, the Better than Boullion chicken base is a great deal," one member said. "The BTB will last forever. Once I open a container of stock most of it goes to waste most of the time. BTB is also WAY less expensive," another agreed.

TortillaLand Flour Tortillas

The TortillaLand Flour Tortillas are perfect for stocking up and defrosting as you go. "The TortillaLand in the fridge section are soo good. It's 100 for ~$5. I break them into sections of 25 & freeze!" one shopper said. "That's a steal!!! Thanks so much!!!" another responded.

Kirkland Signature Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice

The Kirkland Signature Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice ($20.59) is imported from Thailand and might get hit with tariff prices, so stock up sooner rather than later. "Absolutely. Particularly since I started cooking on a BlackStone. Fried rice at least once a week now. It's a ridiculous value compared to 1 or 2 lb bags at the grocery store," one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Whole Grain Rolled Oats

The Kirkland Signature Whole Grain Rolled Oats are perfect for stocking up as it's versatile and lasts for ages. "Kirkland rolled oats. 10 lbs for like $8. Many months of breakfasts," one shopper said. "I eat a lot of oats and use them in cooking and I find the Kirklands to be better than old man Quaker," another commented.

Kirkland Diapers and Wipes

Kirkland Signature Diapers ($34.99) and Baby Wipes ($16.99) are must-have items for parents, as they last as long as you need them. "Diapers and wipes if you have a baby or toddler," one shopper said. "We actually preferred Kirkland brand diapers and wipes when our kiddo was in them," another commented.

Canned Tuna

The Kirkland Signature Albacore Solid White Tuna in Water ($17.99) is another excellent option to stock up on—not only is it a great source of protein, but it will stay good for years. "I only buy Kirkland tuna…..I enjoy its taste and I think the quality is better than other grocery store brands I've tried. It's a pantry staple in our home," one Redditor shared.

Shelf-Stable Milk

The Kirkland Signature Organic Whole Milk ($15.99) is a must-have item for keeping on hand, no refrigeration required. "I'm a big fan of the individual portions of shelf stable milk. We just don't go through milk fast enough in this house to buy a gallon, so we use the little guys," one Redditor shared. "As a senior, who doesn't always need milk except for a recipe, this is great! I would buy organic milk, which only comes in half gallons, and wind up pouring half of it down the drain after it went bad. This is so convenient to have handy! Now, if it could be from grass fed cows, that would be even better!!" one shopper wrote.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Breast

The canned Kirkland Signature Chicken Breast ($16.99) is a great option for solid protein that stays good for a long time. "I tried the canned chicken when they were sampling it and I was surprised it wasn't bad at all. Definitely a good prep item!" one Redditor shared. "Delicious and easy meal prep for a family! With practices and our busy schedule, sometimes a semi-homemade dinner needs to be prepared. These cans of chicken breast are great for those days! We also like our kids to take a can to donate to our church food pantry," another shopper wrote.

Cafe Bustelo Single-Serve Coffee

With coffee prices sky-high and likely to get worse with tariffs, cheap coffee is worth stocking up on. "If you're a regular coffee drinker, I recommend the Cafe Bustelo single serve instant espresso packets," one shopper recommended. "They are inexpensive and each individual packet is tiny so I keep packets in my car, purse, first aid kit, and home pantry. I've been stranded in weather-related outages and traffic delays and it was nice to have a little cold brew caffeine kick to maintain some normalcy."

Dry Lentils

Dried lentils are an excellent legume to have on hand. "Don't forget lentils," one Redditor recommended. "They are high in protein and don't take as long as beans to cook. Just give them a really good rinse before you cook them. Add them cooked in things along with half the amount of your ground beef or turkey to save some money. You can even make a decent vegan sloppy joe using lentils."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Canned Salmon

Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Pink Salmon ($21.99) is a fan-favorite item to stockpile. "Canned salmon is my literal favorite prepped food. Lasts AT LEAST 4 years before best by date and it doesn't need to be cooked. 1 can easily feed me and my husband if made into salmon patties (which also require eggs, breadcrumbs, and oil, but still.)," one shopper said.