11 Costco Items That May See Big Price Hikes This Month

Costco shoppers are used to low prices and amazing deals, but even the giant warehouse chain may struggle to avoid the possible impact of mutual tariffs leveled between the United States and China and (to a much lesser extent) other countries around the world. It's been almost a month since the tariffs were first announced, but with the last of the pre-tariff cargo ships coming into the U.S., shoppers should brace themselves for price hikes. So where might those changes happen? Here are 11 Costco items that may be impacted by the tariffs this month.

Costco Toys

U.S. retailers typically make their orders now for the fall and holiday season, and many are simply not buying from China, which produces the majority of toys sold in the U.S. "I'm going to hold out hope for another two weeks that the tariffs will be removed and I'll be able to place the order," Kara Dyer, founder of Storytime Toys, tells The New York Times. "But if not, I will have to put my business on pause. I will definitely not place an order if the tariffs are in effect. It wouldn't make any sense."

Kitchen Appliances

Costco offers great deals on items like Ninja Blenders, but many of those items are either made in China or assembled from parts sourced from China. This means even basic models that were previously affordable may not be in the future. "The best blender on the market!" one Costco member said.

Shoes

China exports a huge amount of cheap shoes to the U.S., both lower-end and expensive brand labels. For example, Costco is selling these 32 Degrees Unisex Cushion Slide Sandals ($11.99) which are made in China, and could soon get much more expensive.

Stationary

China is a leading exporter of stationary to the U.S., producing a significant amount of pens, pencils, erasers, and more. For example, this Costco Pentel Twist-Erase Click Mechanical Pencil, 15-count ($10.99) includes erasers made in China, lead made in Japan, and pencils made in Mexico.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil has already gone up in price from $19.99 to $20.99. This fan-favorite oil is packed in Italy with select oils from Portugal, Tunisia, Italy, and Greece. "I've been using this olive oil for years and absolutely love it. You can't compete with the price," one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Imported Pasta

Costco imports a significant number of specialty international products like the Garofalo Organic Pasta ($11.99). This highly-rated pasta is a steal for the current price, but tariffs on imports plus packaging sourced from overseas could leave the chain with no choice but to raise prices.

Kirkland Signature Crushed Red Pepper

Kirkland Signature Crushed Red Pepper ($4.79) is packed in the U.S. but sourced in India, according to the label, which means shoppers could soon be paying more for this raved-about item. "I have had trouble finding peppers that were suitably hot. Finally I found these and love them," one member said.

Kirkland Signature Black Pepper with Grinder

Kirkland Signature Black Pepper with Grinder ($10.99) is packed in the USA but sourced from Vietnam. The current price is amazing for two 6.3 oz containers, but this could change as tariffs take effect. "It makes such a difference to grind your own pepper fresh!! Love the grinder!" one shopper said.

Trudeau Lazy Susan Seasoning Station

The Trudeau Lazy Susan Seasoning Station ($33.99) is made in China and could go up in price or simply become unavailable. Each affordable set includes a Salt Mill, Pepper Mill, Salt Pig, Oil and/or Vinegar Bottles, and an Acacia Wood Lazy Susan. "Bought them 2 weeks ago, good looking and very good quality product," one shopper said.

KitchenAid Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Costco is selling the KitchenAid 11-piece 5-ply Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $299.99. The pans are made in Thailand and the lids are made in China, which means the set, which is on sale right now, may go up in price.

VikingGerman Steel Knife Block Set

The Viking 15-piece German Steel Knife Block Set ($126.99) is not made in Germany, but —you guessed it—China, which means it could soon become much more expensive. "These knives are so sharp! Love, love, love them," one shopper said. "The knife set seems to be very nice. Good quality and very sharp. Looks aesthetically pleasing," another agreed.