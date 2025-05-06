7 Costco Items That Shoppers Rush to Get Every Weekend

Going to Costco on a Saturday or Sunday can be intense, even if you're there right when the store opens. Entire families descend on the warehouse chain on the weekends, ready to stock up on the hundreds of food, drinks, clothing, electronics, and so much more on offer. Aside from staple items like paper towels and oatmeal, Costco is the ideal place to grab all your weekend food-related needs—whether it's brunch, grilling, entertaining, kids sleepovers, and more, Costco is a one-stop shop. Here are seven Costco items shoppers rush to get every weekend.

Kirkland Signature Eggs

Brunch isn't complete with delicious eggs, and the Kirkland Signature Eggs are fan-favorites. The avian flu outbreak made eggs more expensive/hard to find but it looks like Costco has plenty in stock now. "We recently got the 60 count of eggs in my warehouse and at only $11 you can't beat the price. I'm lucky they've been in stock both times I've needed them so far," one Redditor said.

Kirkland Signature Orange Juice

Kirkland Signature Orange Juice ($16.89)

"Any one notice that the Kirkland brand is the best tasting orange juice compared to the name brands? I've tried Simply and Tropicana and they taste like rind and not very sweet. The Kirkland orange juice sold as a three pack is the ONLY one that tastes like orange and my family drinks," one shopper said.

Costco Bakery Butter Croissants

No weekend is complete without cult-favorite Costco Bakery Butter Croissants. "Picked up a bunch of them and made some bacon egg and cheese croissant breakfast sandwiches this morning. Toasted them a tad in the oven and omg!!! Life changing breakfast experience!" one member raved.

Kirkland Signature Thick Sliced Bacon

Kirkland Signature Thick Sliced Bacon is another must-have weekend item. "It's delicious! I smoke mine at 225 with various rubs and put it on my smoked brisket burgers," one Redditor shared. "Looks like farmers cut bacon I get, it's some of the nicest ever to eat for a really hearty breakfast every now and then," another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

La Boulangere French Brioche

La Boulangere French Brioche is perfect for making delicious Sunday morning French Toast. Other shoppers love using the Brioche to make lobster rolls, or grilled cheese sandwiches. "Speaking for myself, the brioche bread is something I will use from time to time, but someone would have to pay me a lot of money to eat regular white bread. So to me, it's well worth the higher price," one member said.

Wildbrine Raw Organic Sauerkraut

No weekend trip to Costco is complete without picking up some Wildbrine Raw Organic Sauerkraut, a perfect side for grilled meats at the BBQ. "This is absolutely one of the best sauerkrauts I have ever eaten and this is coming from a Slav who has kraut and potato dna," one happy shopper said. "This stuff on grilled hot links is a fav in my house," another said.

Honey Smoked Fish Co. Salmon Stackers

Costco members are obsessed with the Honey Smoked Fish Co. Salmon Stackers. "They are absolutely delicious and also gluten-free! I just about cried eating these they are so good!" one shopper said. "Definitely a new addition to my Costco rotation. I hope they stick around. 13g of protein, 270 calories. Very filling, and very good! And the best by date is about two months out from when I purchased them," another commented.