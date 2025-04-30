7 Last-Minute Costco Mother's Day Gifts That Moms Will Love

Mother's Day is just under two weeks away (May 11) and if you haven't started thinking about gifts yet, now would be the time to get your skates on. Costco shoppers have some truly sweet options available to show appreciation for all the mother figures in your life, from gorgeous floral arrangements to the more traditional chocolates and gift baskets. Whatever your budget, Costco has you covered with any last-minute gifting needs—here are seven of the best choices available at the warehouse chain right now.

Belgian Chocolate Covered Strawberries

These decadent Mother's Day Belgian Chocolate Covered Strawberries ($59.99) are the perfect gift to make mom feel special. Each gift basket has 12 strawberries including three with "MOM" piped on them. "I sent these for Mother's Day. My mom said that the strawberries were huge, very fresh, and flavorful. The chocolate was well done," one happy shopper said.

Mother's Day You're The Best Floral

Costco members don't have much time left to preorder a beautiful flower arrangement for Mother's Day, like this mix of roses and lilies ($64.99). "I bought this last week, and they are just beautiful! This arrangement smells amazing! Sometimes a Mama has to treat herself and I am so glad I did!!" one shopper said. "This bouquet is larger than life and fills any space beautifully. I cant wait for it to bloom. The colors are perfect for spring. Arrived quickly and ready to display. very happy with my choice," another agreed.

Mother's Day Snack Tote

This Mother's Day Snack Tote (on sale for $49.99) has just about everything you can think of: Crackers, pastries, olives, biscuits, cookies, and so much more. "Really cute and had a lot of little items perfect for snacking or tea time," one shopper said. "Good mix of savory and sweet with a European theme. Looks good and was packed well. My mom loved it, especially the tote it came in."

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($329.99 down from $399.99!) is one of the best hair styling tools available, and a true splurge item. "I ordered this on a whim, wanted to see what a $400 hairdryer could possibly do differently than a normally priced dryer, expecting I would end up returning it," one shopper said. "To my surprise this is the most amazing hair care product I have ever purchased in my life, I do not know how it works but I do not need to use a hot iron anymore at all. This dryer smooths my hair beautifully and I noticed a big difference the first time I used it."

Mason Pearson Pocket Bristle & Nylon Brush

Those who know, know—the Mason Pearson Pocket Bristle & Nylon Brush ($82.99) is iconic for good reason, and a beautiful gift idea for Mother's Day. "This is great! I would never have thought to spend $100+ on a hair brush until I saw all the raving reviews, and that this brush retailed at $200-$250 many other places, so this was a steal! I found that the bristles were a little rough at first, but I just brushed lightly and am now used to them," one member said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sweet Celebration Gift Tower

The Sweet Celebration Gift Tower ($24.99) is perfect for those who have a serious sweet tooth. "This tower was a big hit with my family and filled with lots of sweet treats," one shopper said. "Sent this to a friend as a birthday gift. She sent us photos of all the food items inside each box. I was shocked at how much was in each box," another said.

Movie Marathon Gourmet Popcorn Gift Set

Bring the movie theater into your home with the Movie Marathon Gourmet Popcorn Gift Set ($39.99). Each gift basket contains candy such as Haribo and Twizzlers, plus popcorn, seasoning, Swedish Fish, and more. "This was a gift to my cousin who loves watching Hallmark Movies. She was so stunned and ecstatic to receive this gift and has been using it now every time she preps to do binge watching!" one shopper shared.