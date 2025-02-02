Costco Shoppers Are Scrambling to Find This Adorable New Treat

Every now and then Costco will launch a product so impressive it almost immediately goes viral, and within a week or two it's completely sold out. Sometimes these hot products aren't available online or even in every warehouse—so it's complete chance if you happen to stumble across them while shopping at the giant retail chain. With the Lunar New Year upon us, Costco did a great job of offering a variety of different items in celebration, like the new Costco Panda Bao Buns filled with sweet, creamy custard. "Bao buns! I spotted these in Costco freezers and I had to see for myself how they were and they did not disappoint!" said Laura Jayne Lamb from the Instagram account CostcoHotFinds.

"So cute! 🐼😍 Gotta go find these at my local Costco—I didn't see them when I was there a couple weeks ago! 🥲 Love when they roll out the Asian goodies for lunar new year. 🥹 For future ref, "bao" is pronounced "bow" like "take a bow" and it translates to bun! 😆 Thanks for adding yet another item to my shopping list hahaha," one excited customer commented on the post.

The Discovering Costco Instagram account also covered the new bao buns. "🐼These adorable panda-shaped bao buns are filled with sweet, creamy custard—almost too cute to eat (but you'll want to anyway)! 😍 Perfect for a fun snack or dessert treat," the caption reads. "We ❤️ these!" commented the Costco Twins account.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Costco Kirkland Products That Disappeared but Shoppers Want Back

One packet of bao buns is $14.49 for 24, and sure to sell out quickly. The buns are made by Synear Foods USA, who highlighted the sweet treats online. "New Arrival Alert! 🐼Introducing our Synear Panda Buns with Custard Filling, inspired by China's beloved national treasure, the Giant Panda! 🖤🐼🤍These adorable buns are not just a treat for the eyes but also a perfect snack for kids and the whole family. With a soft, fluffy exterior and a smooth, creamy custard filling, each bite is simply delightful. 🥰✨"

Prepping the yummy buns is very straightforward: "Steam for 13 minutes to enjoy the traditional way, or microwave for 1-2 minutes for a quick, satisfying snack. 🛒 Now available at @costco San Diego and Southeast Regions," the company says.

"I hope these come to the rest of the US. Chicago (read: I) loves custard buns 😍," one customer commented. "Need these in NY!" said another. "😮😮😮😮 so cute," an excited customer commented. One Redditor gave their overall positive opinion online. "Super soft and fluffy, custard was good; however, as is the case with most things these days, not enough filling. Also felt like they needed a sweet dip or something."

"Ok, someone has to compare these to the Portuguese egg tarts (which are custard filled). Those may go-to, but i love custard so if these have more filling," another responded. "These are less sweet and are steamed. They're different but I prefer the Portuguese ones if I had to pick. the okami custard buns are the best ones from Costco imo," another fan commented.

So there you have it—the buns are sweet but not too-sweet, so if that's what you like, stock up!