7 Costco Kirkland Products That Disappeared but Shoppers Want Back

Costco is notorious for discontinuing and retiring products even at the height of their popularity—and for loyal shoppers, there is no rhyme or reason to it. Obviously the warehouse chain doesn't randomly decide to pull something from the shelves, but for heartbroken customers who love their food court favorites that's small comfort. Some members are still talking about old Kirkland Signature products even years after they've been discontinued. Here are 7 they wish the store would bring back for good.

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie

One Costco member is still mourning the loss of their favorite bakery cookie. "They did a chocolate-chip-walnut cookie in the bakery about eight years ago that was incredible – huge, clean ingredient list, indistinguishable from the best homemade cookie you've ever had, aside from being the size of a salad plate," the Redditor said. "It was remarkably good. Never to be seen again, and while the current one is very good, the prototype was exceptional. The other bakery item I thoroughly miss is the macadamia nut pie, in the style of pecan pie, which was a holiday rotational item in the 99-01 timeframe. I still get fever dreams about that pie."

Kirkland Honey Roasted Peanuts

The Kirkland Honey Roasted Peanuts were discontinued despite being a huge hit with happy customers. "No idea why they discontinued it, but according to the guy who actually called me from my local Costco, it was a corporate decision. They were always available online for more $$ but it was worth it to me. Now, they're totally gone and not likely to return," one sad Redditor said.

Food Court Polish Dog

Costco shoppers used to have delicious Polish Dog's available at the food courts, and they are still sorely missed. "I really, really miss getting the Polish at the food court, but I buy a pack or two of these a year and grill them. They're way better grilled than boiled so it makes me feel slightly better about it," one Redditor said about buying packs of Kirkland Polish Sausage in-store.

Deep Dish Take-and-Bake Pizza

Costco members still fondly remember the incredible take-and-bake deep dish pizza. "For those who don't know or don't remember, Costco used to carry a refrigerated take-and-bake deep dish pizza in the deli area. I remember it being closer to Chicago-style pie than anything else. While it wasn't on the same level as Giordano's, it was really good. I'd love to be able to buy it again," one Redditor shared.

Chicken Bakes

The original recipe Kirkland Chicken Bakes were a huge hit with customers who want them back. "Costco employee here. Yes they did stop making them fresh about 1 or 2 years ago. Reason was that it required more preparation that they could handle. And with all the cuts that have been going on lately, they had to make sacrifices to keep up with the demand. Also they are not the ones we sell in the store. We get them in big frozen boxes," one employee shared on Reddit.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Food Court Frozen Lemonade

Costco shoppers are still sad about frozen lemonade being removed from the food courts. "Remember when Costco had Frozen Lemonade?" one Redditor said, adding that it has been 20 years since they last saw it. "Yeah they stopped carrying the frozen concentrate juice at my store over ten years ago at my store due to low sales of all the flavors," another replied. The original poster said the Costco they enjoyed the frozen lemonade at isn't even a Costco anymore. Hopefully the potential return of Cola-Cola to the food courts will make up for it.