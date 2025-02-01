Costco Shoppers Are Frustrated These Popular Items Are Nowhere to Be Found

Costco sells everything from Top Ramen to engagement rings. However, according to shoppers, a few key items are missing from the wholesale store. This week, a member of one of the largest Costco groups on Reddit posed an important question: "Obvious things you think should be sold at Costco but aren't?" they asked. Shoppers were quick to note their suggestions – and you might be surprised to find what seemingly ordinary items you won't be able to find at a Costco near you.

Unscented Cleaning Products

Costco sells lots of cleaning solutions, from dishwasher detergent to Magic Erasers. However, there is one thing you won't find, per Redditors. "Unscented cleaning products beyond laundry detergent. I want unscented: Dish soap, Dishwasher detergent, Oxiclean, Dryer sheets, Lysol laundry sanitizer, and And everything else that's supposed to clean," writes one Redditor. "Preach. The Costco dishwasher tablets left scent residues on our dishes, especially kid ones with any silicone component. We switched to unscented drops, no longer have that issue," added another. "Costco almost never carries the unscented version of anything. They even screw up Ecos laundry detergent by only carrying the smelly version. Like, why are you buying a natural laundry detergent with added scent chemicals?" a third chimed in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cat Stuff

According to Costco shoppers, Costco is a little biased in the pet category. "Cat stuff," is also missing. "Invariably their 'pet' aisle is 150 feet of both sides filled with dog beds, dog toys, 87 varieties of dog treats, dog food, and even frozen dog food. Then there's one bin at the end with cat litter and bags of Kirkland cat food," one disgruntled cat owner writes. "Cat snacks. I can get dog snacks out the whazoo, but they NEVER have cat snacks," adds another.

Kid-Focused Items

One shopper notes that Costco needs to carry "more kid-focused items or bundles," they write on Reddit. For example, for kids' school supplies they offer "just package 2 packs of lined paper, 5-6 college rules notebooks, a 3" binder, 3 1" binders, a 12-pack of colored folders, binder section separators, a ruler, a box of pencils, a box of crayons or markers, 1 sharpener, and a handful of black/blue/red pens that match the local school list, and 2 highlighters," they write. And, they can't seem to find kids' sandals or hats. "Why the adult sizes, but never kid sizes for either?" they ask. Finally, kids' sports gear is missing. "Why do you only have size 7 basketball? Don't get me wrong, I definitely grabbed on and I love the exterior material at that price point, but I have struggled like heck to find any size 4 or 5 basketballs for my young kids. Even the ones online are all that crappy bumped rubber that wears off a layer of skin after 10-15 minutes of dribbling. I don't remember ever seeing soccer balls, volleyballs, or footballs. But if you do carry them, please carry different sizes for the different ages?"

Poop Bags

Another pet item that shoppers want in stores? "Dog bags," writes the original poster. "I don't understand why dog pick up bags aren't sold wholesale. I'd love to be able to buy like a box of like 30 or 40 rolls and never have to worry about them for a year or two or three." A few Redditors note that they are available on Costco online but not in the stores.

Food Starch

The other item the original poster wants is food starch "of any kind, but probably corn starch for the most common type," they write. "Cornstarch (or potato starch or rice starch etc) i feel like should be a pretty easy and very common ingredient that could be sold wholesale and could probably come in a large tub."