Costco Fans Say These Pickles Are the Best Thing in the Store Right Now

Costco is famous for selling everything from super-sized budget-friendly hot dogs and pizza slices to the cheapest eggs in town. But there are also many low-key cult favorites hiding in the store as well. According to a new Reddit feed, one of the best-kept secrets comes in the form of a pickle. "Grillo's pickles are good," one Costco shopper wrote in a post this week. Tons of other shoppers chimed in, confirming the deliciousness, versatility, and overall value of the crunchy, zero-calorie snacks. Here is everything Redditors had to say about the pickles.

The OP Found Them for $6.99 and Is Obsessed

"I tried some pickles from a Costco sandwich platter and was so happy to find a giant tub of them at my local Seattle Costco for $6.99. They're crunchy, zesty and overall fresh tasting," wrote the original poster, also offering the following tip: "Open the tub in the sink and drain out excess brine because it's filled to the brim and will spill everywhere."

They're Just Flat-Out Delicious

Many Costco fans confirmed that Grillo's are their favorite pickles. "I won't eat any other pickles since I had them," said u/koosies. "Grillos pickles are crack," added another. "Changed my life," a third claims.

The Brine Is Liquid Gold

Redditors maintain that the brine is liquid gold. "Just put it in a glass and drink it! These are soooo goood!!!!!!!" one of them writes. "Poke a hole in it and drink it with a straw like a Capri sun," another adds.

They Make Killer Bloody Marys

Several shoppers swear Grillo's juice is their secret to a game-changing Bloody Mary. "Grillo's and V8 make a dill pickle mixer that is spectacular!" wrote u/OakIsland2015. Meanwhile, u/deadheadshredbreh said the brine is "my secret to my Bloody Marys that my entire family rages over."

Another user adds that they "are killer in a martini."

And, the Brine Can be Used to Marinate Chicken or Pickle Other Veggies

Several people reuse the brine. "If you like hard boiled eggs, put them in the grillo's juice for about 24 hours. They're delicious!" one suggests. "I use the juice to marinate chicken or I'll put a small amount into a tuna mix (shout out to wild planet tuna. So good)" another adds. "Then when the pickles are gone, cut up 2 red onions and now you have pickled onions," a third chimes in.

The Spicy Version Is a Must-Try

The original pickles have fans, but the hot version, not sold at Costco, might be even more beloved. "Try the HOT version, they are AMAZING!" raved u/InfoSecPeezy. "I wish they had the spicy ones. I absolute love those," another added.

Pickle de Gallo Is a Game-Changer

Grillo's "Pickle de Gallo" is also wildly popular. "Their Pickle-de-gallo is my favorite!" said u/zer0w00f. u/PrEsideNtIal_Seal added, "It'll change you forever."