Costco Is Selling the Same Vanilla Extract as Amazon for $64 Less

High-quality vanilla extract is not cheap, no matter how you swing it—but it's certainly more reasonably priced at some retailers compared to others. Costco has some fantastic deals year-round, but one of the most impressive right now is for vanilla extract. The warehouse chain is selling two 8 oz bottles of Nielsen Massey Mexican Pure Vanilla Extract for $43.99, while Amazon is selling one 4 oz bottle for $26.99. This makes the Costco purchase a whopping $63.97 cheaper than buying through Amazon.

Shoppers at both Costco and Amazon rave about the vanilla extract, calling it an exceptionally high-quality item for cooking and baking. "Open the bottle and take a sniff, one Costco member wrote in the reviews. "The aroma lets you know that this vanilla is truly special. When baking my favorite cake the aroma fills the house with the warm inviting scent of vanilla. The taste is amazing. This will be a classic ingredient in my kitchen from now on."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Another reviewer agreed, saying, "It has excellent flavor and makes all your baked goods seem like they have come from a bakery. I love this vanilla or the one from Madagascar. Neilsen Massey makes the best extracts. The Mexican flavor is slightly sweeter than the other. Count on Neilsen Massey as your vanilla flavoring. All others I have tried are inferior."

So what is it about this vanilla extract that makes it so special? "To create our origin-specific vanilla extracts, pastes, powders and beans, we use beans cultivated in three specific regions–Madagascar, Mexico and Tahiti," Nielsen Massey says. "Each of our vanilla products has its own unique influence on a dish, based on the product's specific benefits and ideal culinary uses, as well as the distinct flavor imparted from where the vanilla was grown." The Mexican vanilla in particular has a "creamy, spicy-sweet character", and works well with spicy foods.

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the Mexican Vanilla extract even with the higher pricing. "This is one of the best pure vanillas I've ever used. It's very rich and strong. Smells and tastes amazing. Highly recommend!" one shopper said. "Very good vanilla but the cost was a little high so use sparingly," another wrote.

Costco fans who compared the Nielsen Massey to the Kirkland equivalent said the Nielsen is superior. "Bought some when I ran out of Nielsen-Massey and the price of vanilla had skyrocketed. No way was I spending $70+ for a bottle of vanilla. 😳 However, now that prices are back down I'm back to NM, which I find has a much richer flavor and aroma. I'm an avid baker so it's worth it to me to pay the extra $ for a product I prefer," one Redditor said about comparing the two products.

It should be noted that the price could rise again once tariffs take effect, so stock up while you can!