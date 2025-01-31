Dunkin' Brings Back Two Fan-Favorite Donuts and Customers Are Thrilled

Dunkin' Donuts is pulling out all the stops to make Valentine's Day extra special this year: The chain is bringing back two fan-favorite treats, plus a whole bunch of fun new merchandise for lucky customers. "Beginning Wednesday, January 29, Dunkin' is rolling out the pink carpet for Valentine's Day nationwide, with two heart-shaped fan-favorites making a comeback," the company says in a press release. "Dunkin' fans will fall in love all over again with the Cupid's Choice Specialty Donut, filled with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry-flavored icing and festive sprinkles, and the Brownie Batter Specialty Donut, filled with chocolatey, brownie batter-flavored butter creme and topped with chocolate icing and Valentine's Day sprinkles."

Dunkin' fans are raving about the special donuts, with one Redditor saying the Brownie Batter is a 9 out of 10. "Just wanted to say I really enjoyed the brownie batter donut. It is really sweet, so be warned if you don't like super sweet donuts. I happened to get one that was pretty warm and it was fantastic. It was hard to tell but I think the texture of the 'batter' was pretty close to brownie batter," the happy customer said. Another said their local Dunkin' was already sold out first thing in the morning. "I tried to get one this morning at 7am and they were already sold out. Second day in a row. I was able to pre order half a dozen last year in store and come in the next day and they were already set aside, but they won't let me do that this year. Guess I'll be waking up at 4:30 every morning to try and get one😞," the Dunkin' fan commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

That's not all—Dunkin' is celebrating the season of romance by making all their donuts into the shape of a heart. "Through February 18, all your favorite filled donuts, including Boston Kreme and Jelly, will come in a festive heart-shaped shell, while any donut typically topped with sprinkles, such as Chocolate Frosted and Strawberry Frosted, along with our MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, will be adorned with pink, white and red heart sprinkles," the company says.

And if you want to get a Valentine's Day present for the person who has everything (or yourself, you deserve it!), Dunkin' is teaming up with New York-based artist and muralist Corey Paige Designs for a limited-edition Valentine's Day capsule collection, with five collectable pieces: Two crewnecks ($45), a hat ($25), crew socks ($16) and a heart-shaped tote ($25), via DunkinGear.com. The company is also releasing a limited line of Pink and Purple Heart Ombre Tumblers ($14.99) while supplies last.