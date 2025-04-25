 Skip to content

These Chicken Chains Are Soaring While KFC Falls Behind in Sales

Raising Cane’s and Wingstop are surging while KFC falls behind, experts say.
Published on April 25, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Chicken is having a moment in the food world. It seems as though a new chicken chain is popping up wherever you look, with demand for the protein stronger than ever. While some fast food chicken chains are soaring in sales, revenue, and growth, other old favorites aren't faring so well. According to the latest statistics, while sales at most chicken joints are growing, in 2024 KFC experienced a 4% drop in sales, while other brands saw serious growth, and according to experts, there are a few reason.

Wingstop Experienced a 41% Growth

Wingstop Crispy Tenders
Wingstop

Wingstop was one of the fastest growing chains in 2024. According to the report, the chicken joint experienced a 41% growth in consumer spend. Why? "Wingstop is the official chicken partner of the NBA," the Circana report says.

Raising Cane's Grew 31%

Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's was close behind with a 31% expansion, the second greatest. Why was the fried chicken establishment so popular? "Raising Cane's partnered with Post Malone to design custom restaurants," the Circana report states.

Both Brands Evolved for Gen Z

Shutterstock

According to Circana, both brands were so successful due to digital engagement and media strategy. "As a result, both brands heavily over index with Gen Z, and digital media drives a large percentage of their visits," the report stated.

Chick-Fil-A and Popeye's Are Also Doing Well

Photo by Nordwood Themes on Unspalsh/Shutterstock/Facebook

The report shows that KFC has fallen to fifth place in terms of estimated consumer spend, behind Chick-fil-A, Popeyes (which experienced a 6% increase in consumer spend), Raising Cane's and Wingstop. However, KFC is still ahead of Zaxby's and Bojangles.

Chicken Is the Most Popular Animal Protein

wingstop
Courtesy of Wingstop/ Facebook

Experts aren't surprised that chicken restaurants are experiencing the largest jumps in consumer restaurant spending. "Chicken servings lead the growth in animal protein servings in the restaurant space," said David Portalatin, Circana's senior vice president and industry advisor for food and foodservice, in an interview.

This Has to Do with Brand Strategy

Popeyes

This mostly has to do with brand strategy, not the protein itself. "It's really a reflection of when operators execute well and create a good value for their customer, then that's well received in the marketplace," Portalatin said. This include menu innovation and also perceived elevation of existing offerings, like chicken sandwiches. "Every time over the last several years that somebody expands their geographical footprint or innovates a new version of the chicken sandwich, we see servings growth of chicken sandwiches," Portalatin said.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
