Have you ever bitten into a hamburger and found it frozen on the inside? Or, noticed a weird, unnatural taste? Burger aficionados swear by fresh, never frozen, hamburger meat that has no fillers, additives, or preservatives. However, not every fast food restaurant uses fresh and pure meat. Here are 7 fast food burgers made with 100% beef and nothing else.

Five Guys Uses Fresh 100% Ground Beef

According to the Five Guys website, they use only "fresh ingredients hand-prepared" and hand-form their patties with 100% fresh, ground beef, no fillers, or preservatives. They also don't freeze their meat or anything else, and their restaurants don't even have freezers.

In-N-Out Keeps It Classic With 100% USDA Chuck

In-N-Out is very serious about its "Freshness You Can Taste" slogan. It always serves "only fresh – never frozen – high quality products," the brand shared in a recent Instagram post. "In fact, we don't even own a microwave or a freezer. We have always made our hamburger patties ourselves starting with fresh, high quality front-quarter beef chucks – no additives, fillers, or preservatives." Burger patties are made "one at a time, cooked fresh to order."

Shake Shack Uses 100% Angus Beef Patties

Shake Shack only uses 100% all-natural Angus beef for its famous burgers. "No hormones and no antibiotics ever," it declares on the website. "Our proprietary Shack blend is freshly ground and served on a non-GMO potato bun."

Culver's ButterBurger Is Midwest-Raised and Pure

Culver's uses "fresh, never frozen beef," according to its website. "It's a promise that begins with sourcing the best ingredients and continues through to the way we prepare your meal: fresh, just for you." Even its frozen custard is made with "family farm-fresh dairy," and "made in small batches right in the restaurant all day," while every ButterBurger "is cooked to order and topped with a lightly buttered, toasted bun."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Smashburger Smashed Patties Are All Angus

Smashburger takes its meat seriously. Each "gourmet" patty is "expertly crafted with Certified Angus Beef," the brand maintains on its website. "We take great pride in using only the finest beef for our burgers, which is sourced from family-owned farms and ranches throughout the United States, such as Walter Angus located near our Colorado headquarters."

Wendy's Beef Is Always Fresh, Never Frozen

Wendy's has built a legacy on fresh burger patties. "A burger is only as good as its patty — that's why ours are made with fresh, never frozen beef, cooked hot & juicy when you order," the fast food restaurant writes.

Whataburger Stays True With 100% American Beef

Whataburger is "committed to freshness" and even has a manifesto page on its website. "We don't just tell our customers it's fresh, we prove it every day, 24/7. Your Whataburger doesn't hit the grill until you order it," they write. Additionally, they use only 100% fresh, never-frozen American beef and fresh vegetables, chopped in-house daily.