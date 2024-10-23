The #1 Unhealthiest Dunkin' Order (and What To Get Instead)

If there's one thing we all know about Dunkin', it's that nobody goes there for its health benefits. Donuts, croissants, and syrupy-sweet coffee drinks probably aren't on anyone's list of nutritious foods. Still, the occasional treat from a donut shop is practically an American institution. When you're checking out Dunkin's epic menu of pastries and lattes—as you'll likely do at some point, since the chain has over 13,000 locations nationwide—it's smart to be well-informed about the best and worst choices.

So which items at Dunkin' rise to the top (and fall to the bottom) in terms of health? We're highlighting the two ends of the spectrum.

The Unhealthiest Dunkin' Order Is the Large Caramel Crème Frozen Coffee

Nutrition (Per large) :

Calories : 1,120

Fat : 39 g (Saturated Fat: 23 g)

Sodium : 300 mg

Carbs : 180 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 172 g, Added Sugars: 160 g)

Protein : 11 g

You may have seen TikTok videos of DIY coffee creations at Dunkin', replete with a dozen pumps of sweetener, artificially colored add-ins, and flavored creamers. Any of these could probably be labeled the "worst" orders possible. But Dunkin's regular menu has plenty of offenders choose from, too. The unhealthiest of the bunch: the large Caramel Crème Frozen Coffee.

This hefty coffee beverage harbors a whopping 1,120 calories, 39 grams of fat, and 23 grams of saturated fat (177% of the recommended daily intake of 13 grams). And that's not all. Its added sugar piles in at a staggering 160 grams. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), added sugars should account for no more than 10% of daily calories. On a 2,000 calorie-per-day diet, that's just 50 grams. In other words, the Caramel Crème Frozen Coffee supplies over three days' worth of added sugars. (Cue jaw drop.)

The dangers of overdoing it on sugar-sweetened beverages like this one are clear. The more frequently you drink sweetened with added sugars, the greater your risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, non-alcoholic liver disease, and tooth decay. Plus, the massive amount of sugar in the Caramel Crème Frozen Coffee is likely to ratchet your blood sugar into the stratosphere, then drop it to an uncomfortable low—potentially leaving you feeling shaky, weak, or irritable. Is it really worth these unpleasant outcomes? We say no.

What to Order Instead: Small Vanilla Cream Cold Brew

Nutrition (Per small) :

Calories : 60

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 30 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 0 g

For a low-calorie, zero-sugar choice, you could always order black coffee at Dunkin'. But unless you're dipping a fresh donut in it, it won't do much for your sweet tooth. Fortunately, when you're craving a sweetened iced coffee—and want something a bit healthier—Dunkin's menu doesn't leave you high and dry. The small Vanilla Cream Cold Brew is slightly sweet, and a far better choice than Dunkin's frozen coffee calorie bombs. A mere 60 calories are all you'll take in from this chilly caffeinated drink.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Vanilla Cream Cold Brew also shines for its minimal sugar content. There's just 1 gram of sugar in a whole small serving. (That's only 2% percent of the recommended 50-gram daily limit on a 2,000 calorie diet.) If you really want extra sweetness, you can request a pump of sweetener—but take a sip before you decide. You just might find the vanilla flavor is enough to satisfy your sweet craving.

It's worth noting that there is a bit of fat in this drink (6 grams total). Compared to the Caramel Crème Frozen Coffee's 39 grams, though, it's negligible. On the other hand, the saturated fat here is a moderate drawback. The small serving is slightly high at 3 grams (23% DV). Rather than worry too much about this one downside, we say look at the big picture. All told, as a morning drive-thru drink or cool afternoon pick-me-up, this one's a smart choice for your health.

