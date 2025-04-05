7 Everyday Expenses About to Spike as New Tariffs Shake Wall Street

As Wall Street reels and tensions between the U.S. and China intensify, Americans could soon feel the sting of tariffs far beyond the stock market. President Trump's sweeping import tariffs—now matched by China's 34% retaliatory levies—have upended global supply chains and rattled investors. With both nations trading economic blows and new bans on key agricultural exports and U.S. companies, prices on a range of everyday goods are poised to rise.

Economists warn that even as U.S. job numbers appear strong for now, the tariffs' ripple effects could drive inflation, impacting consumers at the cash register long before companies fully recalibrate their supply strategies. Here are seven everyday expenses that could spike next.

Gas and Transportation

Global instability often sends oil prices higher—and with tariffs straining trade with top refining partners, fuel costs could climb fast. That means more expensive gas at the pump and potential hikes in ride-share and airline ticket prices.

Groceries With Imported Ingredients

Staples like rice, coffee, soy sauce, and coconut milk—many of which come from heavily tariffed nations such as Vietnam, India, and Thailand—may get more expensive in the coming weeks. Shoppers should brace for price jumps on everything from frozen shrimp to instant noodles.

Canned Beer and Aluminum-Packaged Drinks

A new 25% tariff on all imported canned beer and aluminum cans is already affecting brands like Modelo and Heineken. Expect higher bar tabs and six-pack prices, particularly for drinks shipped from Mexico or the EU.

Wine and Spirits

European wine, Scotch, Irish whiskey, and Champagne could all see double-digit price hikes due to new tariffs—some as high as 31%. Producers can't simply shift operations to the U.S., making these increases more likely to land on consumers.

Packaged Snacks and Trail Mix

Cashews and other imported nuts are getting pricier thanks to steep tariffs on Vietnam, where 89% of U.S. cashew imports originate. That could raise the cost of granola bars, snack packs, and even protein blends with imported ingredients.

Holiday Items and Decorations

Christmas lights, many of which are sourced from Cambodia (now facing a 49% tariff), will cost more to import. Seasonal décor, packaging, and gift goods from affected countries may also go up in price—well before the holidays hit.

Tech and Everyday Electronics

While not food-related, tech products still dominate daily life—and tariffs on China and South Korea mean prices for phones, smartwatches, and even kitchen gadgets like air fryers or coffee makers could rise if retailers pass on costs.