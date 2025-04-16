Over 40? These 6 Moves Keep You Lean, Strong and Injury-Free

When it comes to getting older, there's one universal truth: Maintaining your strength, flexibility, and mobility becomes more important than ever. After 40, your body needs regular strength training to boost joint health and help prevent injuries. But which moves are best for keeping your body lean, strong, and injury-free? To find out, we spoke with Matt Dustin, CSCS, a NASM-certified corrective exercise specialist with BarBend, who shares the six best functional movements that work multiple muscle groups while improving balance and elevating core stability for a healthier, stronger body as you age.

​Incorporating regular strength training into your routine is essential for keeping your body healthy as you age. According to the National Institute on Aging, around 30 percent of U.S. adults over age 70 experience mobility limitations and have trouble with activities like walking, getting out of chairs, or climbing stairs. These limitations are linked to decreased muscle mass and strength, which is a crucial reminder of how important it is to do exercise that enhances strength, flexibility, and mobility to support daily activities and prevent injuries.​

These moves are designed to target all areas of your body, including your legs, glutes, core, and upper body. Whether you're in your 40s or beyond, this workout is perfect for enhancing mobility, strength, and stability while reducing your injury risk. Keep reading for the exercises and detailed instructions. Then, when you're done, don't miss This Walking Routine That Burns More Fat Than Running.

Squats

Squats are one of the best exercises for building lower body strength and stability, especially as you get older. Strengthening them can help protect your knees and hips. They target your quads, hamstrings, and glutes while also promoting flexibility and mobility in your hips and knees.

How to Do It

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your toes pointing slightly outward. Push your hips back as if you're sitting in a chair and lower your body until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to stand back up. Perform three to four sets of 12 to 15 reps.

"Squats are excellent for strengthening your legs, and they're great for your knees and hips," Dustin says. "This move helps prevent joint pain and builds the foundation for a strong, balanced body."

Glute Bridge

A powerful move for building muscle and strength your glutes, lower back, and core, the glute bridge is a fantastic exercise to improve posture and help with lower back pain, which is a common issue as you age.

How to Do It

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Press your heels into the floor as you lift your hips toward the ceiling. Squeeze your glutes at the top, then lower your hips back down slowly. Aim for three to four sets of 12 to 15 reps.

"The glute bridge strengthens your glutes and lower back, which can improve posture and reduce back pain," Dustin explains. "It's a simple yet effective exercise that targets key muscles for injury prevention."

Push-Ups

Push-ups are a classic bodyweight exercise for a reason. They engage muscles in your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core while helping to enhance stability and posture, making them essential for anyone looking to stay strong after 40.

How to Do It

Start in a high plank position with your hands placed slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your chest toward the floor while keeping your body straight from head to heels. Push yourself back up to the starting position. Complete three to four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

According to Dustin, "Push-ups are perfect for your upper body and core strength, helping you stay strong in everyday movements."

Step-Through Lunge

Lunges are great for strengthening your legs and improving coordination. The step-through lunge is especially helpful for enhancing balance and stability, which research shows is important as you age to avoid falls and injuries.

How to Do It

Step forward into a lunge position, making sure your knee doesn't pass over your toes. Push off your front foot and step back into a reverse lunge. Repeat, alternating legs. Complete three to four sets of 10 reps per leg.

Dustin explains, "This exercise not only strengthens your legs but also helps stabilize your knees and improves your balance, which is key for injury prevention."

Dead Bug

The dead bug exercise is excellent for strengthening your deep core muscles, which are essential for maintaining good posture and avoiding lower back strain. A 2024 study found that core exercises like the dead bug are particularly beneficial for improving spinal stability since they target your core for better spinal stability.

How to Do It

Lie on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and legs raised. Slowly lower your right arm and left leg toward the floor, keeping your lower back pressed into the ground. Return to the starting position and repeat on the opposite side. Do three to four sets of 12 reps per side.

"Dead bugs are great for targeting deep core muscles and improving spinal stability," Dustin says. "This exercise is essential for reducing lower back strain, especially as you get older."

Farmer's Carry

The farmer's carry is a simple yet highly effective exercise that boosts your grip strength, core stability, and posture.

How to Do It

Grab a pair of dumbbells or kettlebells and hold them at your sides. Stand tall with your chest high, core engaged, and shoulders back. Walk slowly while maintaining good posture and keeping your core tight. Walk for 30 to 60 seconds and repeat three to four times.

"The farmer's carry builds grip strength, improves posture, and stabilizes your core," Dustin explains. "It's perfect for injury prevention and enhancing strength in everyday tasks."

Incorporating These Moves Into Your Routine

Dustin recommends performing these exercises in a circuit for three rounds. Keep rest between exercises short between 30 to 45 seconds so you keep an elevated heart rate for fat burning and muscle endurance.

Here's a sample circuit routine to help get you started:

Squats: 12 to 15 reps

Glute Bridge: 12 to 15 reps

Push-Ups: 10 to 12 reps

Step-Through Lunge: 10 reps per leg

Dead Bug: 12 reps per side

Farmer's Carry: 30 to 60 seconds

Aim to do this workout three to four times a week, allowing at least one or two rest days between sessions. As Dustin says, "Consistency is key, but be sure to listen to your body and take recovery seriously to avoid overtraining."