4 Best Treadmill Running Shoes for Women That Won’t Wreck Your Knees

If you’re a serious treadmill runner, you know the importance of choosing a solid pair of sneakers. Treadmills provide a softer, more consistent running surface than running outdoors, which makes a generous cushion essential. After all, your joints can take quite a beating while running if you don’t have good cushioning to soak up the impact of every stride. But with so many choices available, what are the best treadmill running shoes to buy that won’t wreck your knees? We spoke with April Medrano-Gatlin, CPT and head of experience and programming for STRIDE Fitness, and learned her top treadmill running shoe choices and the reasons why she recommends them.

“Shoes that offer ample cushioning and stability are key to reducing knee impact on the treadmill,” says April. “Specifically look for midsole cushioning to absorb shock and minimize joint stress, stability features like a structured heel counter or medial support to help control excessive inward or outward foot movement, proper arch support to maintain natural foot alignment, and secure, snug fit to reduce slippage and promote efficient stride mechanics.”

What can happen if you don’t wear good running shoes? You leave yourself open to a plethora of problems, like getting injured, getting shin splints, blisters, stress fractures, and knee pain or issues. It’s also important to replace your shoes frequently. Worn shoes lose their support and cushion, making them not as comfortable and can lead to compromised performance. The general rule of thumb is to replace your running shoes every 300-500 miles. This translates to about every six months.

That being said, April shared the treadmill running shoes she recommends if knee health is a priority while getting in your strides, and why she favors them.

Nike Women’s Pegasus 41

According to April, the Nike Women’s Pegasus 41 daily trainer provides a solid balance of cushion and responsiveness.

“[They’re] suitable for various running intensities. Its design caters to neutral runners seeking a reliable shoe for treadmill workouts,” she says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Reviewers agree that these shoes offer solid support, cushioning, and stability. One reviewer wrote, “From the moment I put these Nikes on, they were super comfortable, had great support and importantly, did not require any ‘breaking in.’ I liked them so much that I bought another pair in black and in white.”

6 Best Walking Workouts You Can Do on Your Local Track

Women’s ON Cloudmonster

The Women’s ON Cloudmonster offers max cushioning and “monster-level bounce” to keep your stride seamless and smooth.

“Love this shoe for its maximal cushioning, the Cloudmonster provides exceptional shock absorption, which is beneficial for runners concerned about knee impact,” April says. “Its unique design promotes a smooth and comfortable run.”

I’m a Physical Therapist and These Are the 4 Best Shoes for Pain-Free Walks

Women’s ON Cloudstratus

The Women’s ON Cloudstratus is comparable to the Cloudmonster, just a little less cushiony, April says.

“It’s designed to reduce muscle soreness and provide a stable platform, making it ideal for treadmill running,” she tells us.

​​ Why People Are Ditching Regular Walks for ‘Nordic Walking’

New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam X 1080v14

The New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam X 1080v14 combines ample support with a plush Fresh Foam cushion.

“[This style offers] a supportive fit, delivering comfort and stability,” April says. “It’s particularly suitable for runners seeking a soft yet responsive ride on the treadmill.”

One reviewer raves, “Bury me in the 1080s when I die, truly the best shoe on the market. The v14s are even bouncier than the v13s and have more cushion which are amazing for my marathon training long runs.”