If You Can Do This Many Pushups in 60 Seconds, Your Strength Is Next-Level

Pushups are one of the best compound bodyweight exercises for building upper-body strength, muscular endurance, and core stability—no gym required. Whether you're testing yourself in a pushup challenge, measuring strength levels, or just looking to improve overall fitness, your ability to complete pushups in 60 seconds is a clear benchmark of functional strength and stamina.

Unlike machine-based workouts, pushups require you to engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously, including your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core. They also test your endurance, requiring power and control as fatigue sets in. The faster and more efficiently you can perform pushups while maintaining perfect form, the more they reflect your fitness level, athletic performance, and muscular efficiency.

But how many pushups should you be able to do in a minute? And what does your pushup count say about your overall strength? Let's break it down.

Pushups: The Ultimate Upper-Body Strength and Endurance Test

Pushups demand more than just brute strength. This classic bodyweight movement requires total-body coordination, core engagement, and muscular endurance to sustain high-rep efforts. Your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core fire together to keep your body controlled and stable as you press up and down. I always tell my athletes to think of a pushup as a moving plank—you're not just dropping and pushing; you're engaging your core, bracing tight, and maintaining full-body tension while moving through a controlled range of motion.

A 60-second pushup test challenges you by maintaining solid form under fatigue. Keeping your core tight, moving through a full range of motion, and staying explosive as the seconds tick down separates serious strength from just going through the motions.

How Many Pushups You Should Be Able to Do in 60 Seconds

It's time to put your pushup prowess to the test. Here's where your rep count lands you:

Beginner (10–20 pushups): You're building foundational strength in your chest, shoulders, and arms. To boost your numbers, keep working on technique and endurance.

You're building foundational strength in your chest, shoulders, and arms. To boost your numbers, keep working on technique and endurance. Intermediate (25–40 pushups): A solid performance showcasing strength and muscular endurance. Your upper body can handle sustained effort, and you're well on your way to elite levels.

A solid performance showcasing strength and muscular endurance. Your upper body can handle sustained effort, and you're well on your way to elite levels. Advanced (45+ pushups): Serious upper-body power! Knocking out this many pushups in a minute signals top-tier strength, endurance, and efficiency. It's time to challenge yourself with weighted or explosive variations.

How to Increase Your Pushup Count and Build More Strength

Want to dominate the 60-second pushup challenge? The key is building muscular endurance, upper-body strength, and core stability. Here's how to get there:

High-Rep Bodyweight Pushups: To build stamina, perform sets of 15–25 pushups with minimal rest. If that's easy, increase your reps.

To build stamina, perform sets of 15–25 pushups with minimal rest. If that's easy, increase your reps. Plank Holds: Strengthen your core with front and side planks. A rock-solid core helps maintain pushup form as fatigue sets in.

Strengthen your core with front and side planks. A rock-solid core helps maintain pushup form as fatigue sets in. Tempo Training: Slow down the descent (3–5 seconds), then explode back up. This improves strength and control, leading to more efficient reps.

Slow down the descent (3–5 seconds), then explode back up. This improves strength and control, leading to more efficient reps. Circuit Workouts: Add pushups to high-intensity circuits to build endurance under fatigue, alternating with exercises like burpees or mountain climbers.

Add pushups to high-intensity circuits to build endurance under fatigue, alternating with exercises like burpees or mountain climbers. Progressive Overload: Gradually increase reps, decrease rest time, or add resistance (weighted pushups or bands) to push past plateaus.

Gradually increase reps, decrease rest time, or add resistance (weighted pushups or bands) to push past plateaus. Pushup Variations: Mix different styles to target specific muscles and movement patterns. Try: Archer Pushups: Build unilateral strength and control. Diamond Pushups: Emphasize the triceps for a firmer lockout. Deficit Pushups: Increase range of motion and chest activation. Clap Pushups: Develop explosive upper-body power.

Mix different styles to target specific muscles and movement patterns. Try:

Final Tips for Success

Test & Retest: Perform the 60-second pushup test every 4 to 6 weeks to track progress.

Perform the 60-second pushup test every 4 to 6 weeks to track progress. Log Your Workouts: Write down your sets, reps, and variations to measure improvements over time.

Write down your sets, reps, and variations to measure improvements over time. Recover & Rebuild: Give your muscles time to recover with mobility work, stretching, and proper rest days.

