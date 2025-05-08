7 Foods You Should Never Buy at Aldi, According to Customers

American shoppers love Aldi. The European chain continues its rapid expansion in the U.S., aiming to open 225 new stores in 2025, and most recently expanding into Connecticut. Known for offering high-quality items at very low prices, Aldi has cemented its place as a fan-favorite grocery store—but not everything on offer is a hit with customers. There are specific items which are simply not a hit with consumers for a myriad of reasons, from deli meats to knock off Rice Krispie Treats. Here are seven foods you should never buy at Aldi, according to shoppers.

Deli Meats

Shoppers are not impressed with the deli meat Aldi has on offer. "Deli/lunch meats and cheeses … the quality just can't match the deli at shoprite or BJs," one Redditor said. "I also avoid the deli meat that comes in the little plastic containers, but I LOVE the 'Never-Any brand pre-sliced quarter honey hams. They're shrink-wrapped, a bit bigger than your fist and my kids love it,"' another commented.

Bananas

Several shoppers have complained about the quality of the bananas in Aldi. "Bananas go from green to brown … and unfortunately I can't bring myself to eat a brown banana, so this is an issue for me," one said. "YES!! I'm in PA and try to avoid buying bananas from there because of it… so bizarre. I try to carry them home so gently but they're always brown by the time they're not green?.. never seen anything like it," another confirmed.

Aldi Chicken

Customers warn against buying Aldi chicken. "Definitely the chicken breasts. After getting woody ones on multiple occasions I just don't bother anymore," one said. "Their chicken breast, thighs, or drumsticks tend to have a really chewy unappetizing texture," another commented. "Yup this is why we stopped buying the chicken breasts. Even the slightly more expensive 'never any' chicken can have weird texture," another said.

Avocados

The Aldi avocados are not a hit with shoppers. "Avocados, though I keep thinking my luck will change. They go from hand grenade to mush if you as much glance in their direction," one disappointed shopper said. "I have had some bad experiences with avocados from Aldi, and I think it's because sometimes they get frozen in transport," another said. "If an avocado gets frozen before it ripens it will never ripen. I've had avocados that were still hard and ALSO rotten at the same time. This never happens when I buy them in the summer."

Crispy Rice Treats

Shoppers do not like Aldi's Millville Crispy Rice Treats, saying they taste like chemicals. "I bought the Rice Krispie treats once and they're so bad!" one Redditor said. "The trick is to leave them on a radiator for 15 minutes (in the wrapper) before consumption. They get wonderfully chewy and you get used to the mild chemical taste, and they're only 90 calories. I find the name brand version to be much more chemically, actually!" another suggested.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Instant Mashed Potatoes

Customers are not impressed with the Instant Mashed Potatoes, saying the texture is not the best. "Their brand instant mash potatoes taste like cardboard," one shopper said. "Yes they're horrible," another agreed. Other shoppers defended the product, saying all instant mashed potatoes tend to be unpleasant.

Cucumbers

Aldi cucumbers leave much to be desired, customers say, complaining about how quickly they go bad. "The mini cucumbers. I don't think they've ever lasted more than a day before turning to moldy mush," one shopper said. "The cucumbers at my store always goes bad in like 2 days," another agreed.