Harry Potter Fans Are Racing to Stores for Goldfish's New Butterbeer Flavor

In news that is sure to delight Harry Potter fans and Goldfish Crackers aficionados alike, Goldfish and Warner Bros are teaming up to launch the new Limited-Edition Goldfish Butterbeer Flavored Grahams. For a limited time only starting this March, the special grahams will be hitting the shelves of national retailers for an SRP of $3.69.

"Inspired by the iconic Harry Potter drink, this enchanting snack captures the unmistakable Butterbeer flavor, and will make fans feel like they have been transported to the village of Hogsmeade with every bite," Goldfish says. The new grahams have a "rich butterscotch flavor and hints of creamy vanilla" to recreate that delicious Butterbeer flavor.

"The Harry Potter Butterbeer partnership is an exciting new chapter in our journey of creating unforgettable flavors and shapes for our Goldfish Grahams portfolio," said Mike Fanelli, Senior Director, Goldfish. "Following recent collaborations with cultural icons like Elf and Dunkin, we knew snackers were craving more sweet treats from everyone's favorite fish-shaped snack. We can't wait for Harry Potter fans and all snackers to try these delicious Goldfish Butterbeer flavored grahams."

Harry Potter fans are already speculating about the new grahams on Reddit, with one fan saying, "Baked graham, like Teddygrahams?? O.o butterscotch fishies sound delightful! Can't wait!" Another said, "I'm gonna have to get some, I love butterbeer."

"The launch of Goldfish Butterbeer Grahams builds on the recent expansion of the Goldfish Grahams portfolio featuring flavors like Vanilla Cupcake, Strawberry Shortcake and new Cinnamon Roll flavored Grahams," the company says. "Goldfish Grahams have continued to grow in popularity, thanks in part to successful limited-edition collaborations with iconic brands like Elf and Dunkin', now with Harry Potter."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Goldfish/Dunkin' Donuts 2022 collaboration was a big hit, with fans raving about the limited-edition Goldfish® Dunkin'™ Pumpkin Spice Grahams, and this new launch is sure to be wildly successful. Goldfish also posted a video on its Instagram account showing someone pouring Goldfish crackers into a bowl of Campbell's tomato soup, much to the delight of fans. "Okay but this combo sounds pretty good 🤔," one said. "It's giving post snow play lunch on a snow day vibes," the Kraft Natural Cheese account commented.