5 Groceries to Buy Now Before Prices Jump Again in the New Year

Experts warn these everyday groceries could cost more once the New Year arrives.

If sky-high grocery bills have you stressed out, you’re not alone—surveys show shoppers are worried about their grocery bills as prices climb higher and higher. “The high cost of food is among the top concerns for Americans across the country,” says food economist and Michigan State University professor David Ortega. “They dominate kitchen table conversations because many households are feeling stretched thin when it comes to their budgets and the high cost of groceries.” Some items might continue to be more expensive in the New Year—here are five groceries to buy right now before prices go up again in January, according to the USDA forecast. These figures will be updated once again in January 2026, for now they apply to the reminder of 2025.

Beef and Veal

Beef and veal prices are predicted to increase 11.6 percent in 2025, with a prediction interval of 9.5 to 13.8 percent, says the USDA. Beef is already incredibly expensive, so if you find a good deal, it might be a good idea to stock up and freeze it for future use. Until supply catches up with demand beef will stay pricey.

Chicken

The USDA predicts poultry prices will increase 1.9 percent in 2025, with a prediction interval of 0.9 to 3.0 percent. Chicken thighs and wings are no longer the cheap option—customers should expect to pay high prices for both. One way around this is to get a fully-cooked rotisserie chicken instead.

Eggs

Egg prices are predicted to increase 24.8 percent in 2025, with a prediction interval of 19.5 to 31.4 percent, says the USDA. Many stores such as Costco and Sam’s Club offer competitive pricing on eggs, if you’re willing to buy in bulk. Otherwise, clip coupons and keep an eye on deals.

Sugar and Sweets

The USDA predicts prices for sugar and sweets will increase by 4.9 percent in 2025, with a prediction interval of 4.2 to 5.7 percent. “I used to get 50lb bags [of sugar] for about $25 at Costco. During covid they went up to the $35ish range and are still there,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Prices for nonalcoholic beverages are predicted to increase by 3.7 percent in 2025, with a prediction interval of 3.0 to 4.5 percent, says the USDA. Data shows popular soda brands are almost twice as expensive as they used to be compared to 2020. “The rise in soda prices can be attributed to multiple sources, alongside just general inflation,” says Derick Migliacci, a spokesperson for FinanceBuzz. “Transportation and production costs have increased since 2020. Pair that with new taxes on sodas in various states across the country, as well as tariffs on the already rising cost of aluminum and sugar, and you can put the pieces together on how soda prices have risen in five years. The more expensive it is to produce, the more it will cost at the grocery store.”