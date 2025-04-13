8 Grocery Chains Where the Bakery Alone Is Worth the Trip

Many grocery chains and giant warehouse stores have in-house bakery services that can whip up fancy made to order cakes, fresh out of the oven cookies you're only "buying for the kids" and a slew of other Instagrammable desserts that taste just as delicious as they look. It's never been easier to pick up any sweet treat you desire while shopping for your essentials and other needs, but not every bakery is the same. Some fall short and don't deliver high-end flaky pastries and mouth watering homemade quality breads.

There's countless grocery chain bakery options, but to help guide your way to the best ones, we researched countless customer reviews to compile a list of the premier bakeries. Don't waste your time and money on terrible tasting pastries. Here are eight grocery chains where the bakery alone is worth the trip.

Costco

Costo is a one-stop shop for all your household needs. No matter what's on your list, Costco likely has it at a competitive price. But that's not all. Their bakery is on another level, so whether you're hosting a party or are in need of a sweet escape, shoppers love the Costco bakery.

One Redditor wrote, "Go straight to Costco. Do not pass go, do not collect $200. Literally got a Costco membership because of the cake."

Another shared, "Costco has whipped mousse filling and it is sooooo good. My MIL loves the vanilla cake with the chocolate filling so we get it for her birthday every year."

Whole Foods

The bakery at Whole Foods uses top notch ingredients and has vegan, gluten-free options, and while overall people love the baked goods, it's the Berry Chantilly cake that creates a lot of buzz. It has quite the cult following and is constantly talked about on social media.

In a Reddit thread, every user wrote something positive about the cake.

"I've purchased a couple times and gotta say its worth the hype," a reviewer stated. Another person wrote, "It's great. Fresh whipped cream, fruits. If you had strawberry shortcake , it's basically the same thing but with blueberries and blackberries."

While a mega fan shared the Berry Chantilly was their wedding cake.

"We had this as our wedding cutting cake! (We asked for it without the fruit toppings, just smoothed white, for our florist to add flowers, and we opted for our venue's dessert table of small items instead of having a cake as the focal point.) I enjoyed it and wished I could have had more (but was full, was busy, etc.)."

Wegmans

Primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast areas, Wegmans is loved for its unique suburban shopping experience, wide-variety of quality items and the bakery.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

One Redditor wrote, "Their white cake…it's AMAZING. The frosting melts in your mouth. I feed it to everyone who visits…they agree that it's the best store-bought cake EVER."

In a different Reddit thread, the original poster shared a photo of a cheesecake loaded with fresh fruit and wrote, "It's my second time going to Wegmans and now realized the stuff they sell are a littler pricey. But my goodness, their bakery! Paid $30 for this and so worth it!"

Others agreed, chiming in how great the bakery is, but pricey.

"The quality is excellent," one person wrote. "However it is not cheap!"

Another posted, "They make them fresh hence the price or at least they used to. I Got a relative that's a manager at one of the main bakeries and he gave me the lowdown on what's made in the actual store/commissary and outsourced. Also varies based on the wegmans and general location. Bakery is one of the few spots where I'll cave and buy something overpriced now and again."

Publix

If you enjoy baked from scratched breads, pizzas and other goodies that are made with fresh high-quality ingredients, then Publix is the place to shop. The Southeastern based chain consistently earns high praises and has several dedicated social media threads raving about the bakery such as this one on Reddit.

One user wrote, "The bakery is so good. I don't care how much it costs, I'll continue to eat there. The creme cheese cupcakes, the cookies. It's heavenly."

Another fan wrote, "Try the raspberry elegance cake. It will change your life!" While someone else shared, "The Apple flips are like the best things ever. They take an elephant ear and stuff it with apple filling and fold it over like an empanada and then crisp it up. When they are fresh, they are the best pastry item I've ever eaten."

Sam's Club

Sam's Club offers superior quality baked goods at affordable prices and customers especially love their cakes for special occasions.

On Reddit a customer wrote, "we love the desserts at Sam's for birthdays, we just did the Tres Leche cake for my sons birthday but he also considered the pumpkin roll and the French silk pie."

Shoppers also love their private label Member's Mark Gourmet cupcakes that are almost too beautiful to eat.

Head over to Sam's Club website and you'll see plenty of reviews from happy consumers raving about them.

"These deluxe cup cakes were a hit at the dinner my wife and I were invited to. The cupcakes were delicious and beautiful. The only problem was deciding which cupcake to devour!"

Gelson's

Gelson's is a beloved Southern California chain, and the on-site bakery always delivers on taste and artistic talent. From custom cakes to fresh baked breads, Gelson's never disappoints. In addition, the gourmet grocer offers signature treats from renowned baker Viktor Benes like the famous pecan-rich Alligator coffee cake and Renaud's Patisserie, a local favorite bakery known for their elegant French pastries such as macarons and apricot croissants.

In a recent Reddit thread, the original poster asked where to pick up desserts for a party and several recommended Gelson's.

A user wrote, "Victor Benes inside Gelsons. The Alligator is iconic."

Another fan also suggested the idea. "I second the Victor Benes in gelsons. They have a wide assortment of cookies and pastries. I love their chocolate lace cookies—not sure what they are called but they are thin, crispy and chewy with a smear of chocolate sandwiched between the layers.

On Yelp, people love Gelson't bakery as well. A customer posted a photo of a custom cake she ordered and wrote, "The cake this year was magnificently spectacular. So beautiful & beyond what I wanted. I get one every year and give the rest of it to my family. Thank to the cake maker and designer. It's also delicious. Thank you again."

Central Market

While Central Market isn't the cheapest place to shop, their groundbreaking desserts can be worth it.

Former Housewife Bethenny Frankel tried several desserts from the upscale chain and said

Central Market was the "best supermarket" she'd ever been to thanks to the bakery. In her TikTok review, the former Bravo star tried several items and fans commenting on her post agreed.

Fresh Market

The #1 grocery chain to shop at just for the bakery is Fresh Market, according to reviews.

Known for its high-quality products and premium back goods, shoppers give this chain five stars.

On Yelp, a reviewer posted, "Great store; beautifully & sensibly arranged! Super nice staff; always eager to help and to make sure you're satisfied. I get updated each week with their sales specials. Their baked items are always perfect!"

Another Yelper wrote, "Looking for a delicious sweet treat? Look no further. When I need something special, their bakery has fruit tarts, tiramisu, crème brûlée, and so much more."

Meanwhile on Reddit, users also raved about the bakery.

"We really like the cinnamon cruffins which I have not ben able to find elsewhere. No sugar icing and really good. I like their breads, too."