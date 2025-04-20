11 Shrinkflation Groceries Shoppers Say They've Stopped Buying

Shrinkflation—where a grocery item is sold for the same or a higher price, but you get less of it—is very real, and shoppers are annoyed. "The impact on consumers means getting less for the same amount of money," Michael Marzano, MS, assistant professor of practice in the Department of Food, Pharma and Healthcare, told SJU. "All consumers are affected. Given the choice of a higher price or smaller pack size, some consumers may prefer the smaller size (example: a 3.5 ounce bag of potato chips instead of 4 ounces) for the same price. But many consumers will not notice the package size change, which results in the practice of shrinkflation appearing to be deceptive." Here are 11 groceries shoppers are now refusing to buy because of shrinkflation.

Birds Eye Stir-Fry Vegetables

One shopper was very annoyed to find their Birds Eye Stir-Fry Vegetables frozen mix overwhelmingly full of carrots. "I used to like Birdseye frozen mixed vegetables. Next time I'll just buy a pound of carrots instead, they'll never get my $$ again," the irate Redditor shared. "That is awful. Doesn't look like the advertised photo at all smh," another commented.

Old El Paso Taco Shells

One shopper noticed the Old El Paso Stand 'n Stuff taco shells went from 160 g to 140 g. "Even Taco Tuesday Isn't Safe," they said. "I hadn't had Old El Paso regular taco shells in years up until last week. They're TINY compared to how I remember them being. Absolutely ridiculous," another commented.

Febreze

One shopper noticed the bottles of Febreze are smaller but the price remains the same. "New shrink-wrapped bottle design to hide 100 ml less… same price!" they said. "Maybe they're following the route of the chip manufacturers??" another commented.

Bertolli Chicken Carbonara

Customers are not happy about the servings in some Bertolli products. "Been calorie counting lately and according to this package there should have been two and a half servings inside. I measured out one full serving that I ate and then when putting away the rest I measured what was left and it wasn't even a full serving, let alone a serving and a half. Should be 2 and 1/2 cups, barely two cups in the package," one shopper said. "Man, this started a couple of years ago. Bertolli Sausage and Rigatoni was my go to after work bag of food. Then one time it seemed to be half empty. Tried again a week later and the same thing, half empty. I haven't had it since," another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Casa Mamita Soft Taco Dinner Kit

The Casa Mamita Soft Taco Dinner Kit has been hit with shrinkflation, customers say. "Aldi. Exactly 25% less food by weight, same price," one shopper pointed out. "I used to buy the boxes when they were bogo at the store, then the tortilla diameter got smaller and smaller. So small that I could barely fit anything in it unless I just wanted to eat most of it with a fork as it would all fall out. Now I just buy them separately," another commented.

Lemi Shine Dishwasher Booster

Shoppers have noticed a brand of dishwasher booster is still $9.18 for less product. "Lemi Shine dishwasher booster – 24 oz to 20 oz," one Redditor pointed out. "Lemi do some shining shrinkflation for you…" another joked about the shrinkflation on display.

Rose's Marmalade

Shoppers say Rose's Marmalade or Jam is guilty of shrinkflation. "Rose's Marmalade/Jams the worst shrinkflation I've seen to date," one shopper said. "At this rate the list of companies I'll buy from is smaller than the ones I won't. That's like 5 sandwiches worth, the audacity. I like the Smuckers triple better anyway," another added.

Krusteaz Banana Nut Muffin Mix

Krusteaz Banana Nut Muffin Mix has shrunk in size, but the price remains the same. The packaging is different for the old vs new sizes. "Noticed while searching Walmart," one Redditor shared. "The old version even looks better," another added.

Funyuns Chips

An eagle-eyed shopper noticed the price displayed for a 6 oz bag of Funyuns was actually for a 5.25 oz bag. "Funyuns not so fun anymore," they wrote, with a side-by-side picture showing the difference. "Funyuns are such a scam nowadays, like $1 per ounce or higher if you buy them from grocery stores. Even the clubs only get the price per oz down to slightly above 60c/oz," another commented.

Fage Yogurt

One shopper noticed Fage yogurt went from 6 oz to 5.3 oz for the same price. "Another one bites the dust 👎," a Redditor commented. "Those containers always had some space at the top of it, space enough to add toppings back in the good old days. However these 2/3 full yogurt is containers is a great, creative excuse by the company. Actually, I call it creative marketing! I do give them credit for that!" another said.

Ghirardelli Chocolate

Ghirardelli chocolates are now in a smaller package for the same price, one shopper discovered. "Ghirardelli downsized, same price. 30 grams less in the package" they wrote, sharing a side-by-side picture of the packaging. "I can't confirm with actual proof but I just know they've gotten thinner. I was given a pack of these for Christmas recently and something felt off when I picked them up and ate them. The chocolate has no structure because it's so thin they just break easily," another said.