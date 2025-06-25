Heinz Just Launched a Wild New Mustard

Heinz and award-winning producer DJ Mustard just teamed up to drop a bold new mustard just in time for grilling season: Introducing Heinz MUSTAAAAAARD, a “smoky and sweet chipotle honey mustard with a kick,” the company says. The bold, creamy new flavor will launch at Buffalo Wild Wings locations across the country for the next two weeks, before rolling out in stores nationwide.

“Heinz Mustard has always been the base and most important ingredient of my grilling secret weapons,” Mustard said. “I knew I wanted to make my own sauce one day, something that wouldn’t be like anything else out there. Adding mustard gives you that nice browning, bark formation when grilling, but that’s just step one. I tasted a bunch of remixes with the Heinz team, trying different ingredients like jalapeños, bacon and chipotle peppers until I got the perfect flavor. It came down to three top competitors, but this is the one, the ‘Mustard’ of all mustards.”

The new Heinz MUSTAAAAAARD is the first new mustard Heinz has released in ten years, and according to the company, took just four months to bring to market. Buffalo Wild Wings guests who order beef menu items (dine-in only) from June 25 – July 14, will receive a free bottle of HEINZ MUSTAAAAAARD (while supplies last). After the two week Buffalo Wild Wings exclusive launch, the new Heinz MUSTAAAAAARD will be available at Walmart.com, Target, and Amazon, again while supplies last.

“HEINZ MUSTAAAAAARD is delicious and will undoubtedly be the ‘sauce of the summer,’ “said Peter Hall, President of Elevation, North America at Kraft Heinz. The new condiment is perfect for a dip, marinade, or toppings on fish, burgers and more—much like the iconic original Heinz Mustard. “Doesn’t have the zing of French’s. And its laid back flavor works well all around,” one Redditor said. “We (my friends and I) did a blind test of plain yellow mustard and Heinz topped all the others,” another shared. “I was sure I wouldn’t choose it, but I chose it as best 3 out of 3 times. It is inexpensive too. We tested it on a plain hot dog rather than straight from a Aspoon. That said I don’t use plain yellow mustard very often.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Heinz Spicy Brown Mustard is also a firm fan-favorite condiment. “Not only is spicy brown mustard top tier, being 100% natural is even better. It tastes amazing and has the right flavor profile. It’s an easy to use package and great on anything from hotdogs to wraps. Always keep this on hand,” one Walmart shopper said. “This is my go to for sandwiches and burgers and hot dogs. Not too spicy but a really nice little kick. I use it everyday,” another raved.

Remember, the new Heinz MUSTAAAAAARD is only available while supplies last, so grab one while you can.