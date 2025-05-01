High Noon Just Launched Two New Vodka Iced Teas for Summer

High Noon fans are gearing up for the best summer ever with the launch of two delicious new flavors from the hard seltzer brand: Green Tea Vodka Iced Tea, and Half & Half Vodka Iced Tea. The new drinks are part of the new Lake Pack variety selection, perfect for sipping at the lake, the beach, the yard, the couch, the bath… no judgement. The new High Noon bundle is available nationwide in 8-packs for a MSRP of $19.99, and contains the following delectable options:

NEW Green Tea: Crisp and smooth with the light, refreshing taste of green tea, and a touch of natural sweetness.

NEW Half & Half: The perfect balance of bold black tea and fresh lemonade for a refreshing, slightly tart finish.

Original: Classic black tea with a hint of lemon and light sweetness.

Peach: Sweet and juicy peach with a layer of black tea and light sweetness.

Each can is just 90 calories and gluten-free with 4.5% ABV.

"High Noon Vodka Iced Tea made a big splash last year, and we want to continue to build on that momentum with the launch of two new flavors, Green Tea and Half & Half," Brandon Lieb, Vice President at Spirit of Gallo, tells Eat This, Not That!. "Brewed with real vodka and real tea, these new additions are non-carbonated, crisp, flavorful, and made for warm-weather sipping. Whether you're poolside, on the golf course, or just soaking up the sun, they're the perfect way to keep the good times going."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sam's Club offers a High Noon variety pack in certain locations, and customers love it. "Absolutely succulent flavor variety, great price," one said. "This has become a staple adult beverage in our house," another commented. "A light, refreshing drink. Delicious flavors. Love this beverage!" another said. "Best low calorie drink, took it to a get together and everyone loved them," a third Sam's Club shopper said.

Target also has the High Noon Sun Sips Tropical Hard Seltzer Variety Pack on sale for $17.99. "These drinks are delicious!! Would recommend to anyone wanting to try something new and light! Great with many awesome different flavors!!" one Target shopper said. "I am not a seltzer fan at all, but these drinks are so neutral tasting! The mix and variety hit it spot on. At least 3 of them start to make the feel goods come out," another agreed.

Many of the reviews mention how the High Noon drinks aren't overly sweet. "I really like this tropical flavor pack of seltzers — the flavors are fresh and delicious! I love the fact that they are made with real juice and have no added sugar. Compared to similar products on the market, these seltzers are definitely superior. They have great flavor and quality ingredients – a win win!"