Costco shoppers swear by these steak cuts for juicy, flavorful grilling.

I know a lot of serious meat eaters, and aside from premier brands like Snake River Farms and Verde Farms, or direct from farmers, one of the top places they buy steaks to grill is Costco. The members-only warehouse is famous for having one of the best butchers in all the grocery stores and for offering high-quality meat at lower prices. What are the best steaks to buy there? Here are 5 Costco steaks shoppers say are best for the grill.

New York Strip Steak

One of my top places to get New York Strip is Costco, where it costs significantly less per pound than other stores. According to shoppers, it is juicy and delicious. “I get all my beef from Costco exclusively. I love ribeyes but lately I have been eating NY strip and making tri-tip sandwiches,” one Redditor notes.

Tri-Tip Roast

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The tri-tip roast is a budget-friendly, marinated grilling meat that shoppers buy on repeat. “I like the tritip when available. Takes a long while to cook but it’s great and relatively low set up. Even better, my kids love it too. On a low-medium temp it’s about 20 minutes per side and then done,” another says.

Flank Steak

Flank steak is another great option, especially if you like marinating your meat. “Easy to marinade, grill for 8 minutes total, feeds a bunch,” one shopper writes. “This is my go-to. It’s usually cheaper than my local groceries and I use it for a LOT of meals. Steak tacos? Yup. Beef stroganoff? Sho’nuf. Just by itself, seasoned and seared well? Sign me up!” says another.

Ribeye With the Cap On

The Costco cap-on ribeye has a cult following, and according to butchers, it is the best buy at the warehouse. “The cap is literally the best part of a ribeye,” said u/ars2x. “You’re paying more to have them remove the most tender and delicious piece of the entire steak. Hard pass.” Another commenter, u/cropguru357, chimed in, “The cap is arguably the best part of the cow. There’s no way I’m buying just the eye.”

Flat Iron Steaks

Flat iron steak, a flavorful, tender cut from the cow’s shoulder, is a versatile, budget-friendly alternative to more expensive cuts, per Costco shoppers. “Im in the southeast, NC , we have the flat iron steaks. They are hard to spot as they are in the same kind of packaging as the extreme peeled tenderloins- But if your store has them, they are a great steak IMO,” writes one. “Agreed, and they’re more affordable. Just make sure you slice them across the grain,” says another.