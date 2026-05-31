7 Hamburger Buns Ranked Worst to Best

We ranked popular grocery store burger buns based on their calorie counts.

When it comes to burgers, how many calories is the bun adding? Depending on the type of bun (for example brioche, potato and so on) the calories can be significantly more than expected. If you want to have great burger buns at your cookout but stay within a specific calorie limit, some choices are definitely better than others. Even if you prefer the higher-calorie buns, at least you can plan ahead. Here are seven hamburger buns ranked from worst to best in terms of calorie count.

Ball Park Tailgaters Sesame Buns

Ball Park Tailgaters Sesame Buns are a go-to summer cookout option with 220 calories per bun. “Of the several brands of hamburger buns that I have tried, I like these the best. They are a nice size. I like to fix a bacon and scrambled egg sandwich using this bun,” one fan said.

Nature’s Own Perfectly Crafted Brioche Style Hamburger Buns

Nature’s Own Perfectly Crafted Brioche Style Hamburger Buns contain 180 calories per bun, 6g of protein, and no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. “We used for hamburgers and chicken burgers and everybody who was not gluten free loved them. We, also, liked the size,” one shopper said.

Dave’s Killer Bread Burger Buns Done Right

Dave’s Killer Bread Burger Buns Done Right contain 160 calories per bun. “I toasted the buns in the oven and made burgers. Incredible. My neighbor who only eats enriched bread couldn’t believe what she’d been missing,” one shopper said.

Bimbo Bimbollos Hamburger Buns

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Bimbo Bimbollos Hamburger Buns are 150 calories per bun. “My husband found Bimbo hamburger buns in an Ohio Walmart while visiting family. He loves the bigger bun,” one fan said.

Wonder Classic White Bread Hamburger Buns

Wonder Classic White Bread Hamburger Buns contain 150 calories per bun. “I will pay extra for these soft buns. These slices are big enough for mayo and ketchup on one side and burger with hot melting cheese on the other. Each bite is like a taste of paradise,” one fan said.

Great Value White Hamburger Buns

Great Value White Hamburger Buns is a smaller bun containing 130 calories per bun. “Great for making a sandwich without too much bread,” one shopper said. “Freezes well double wrapped. I can just pull one out at a time and the rest will stay fresh for a long time because I cook for just myself mostly, or when grandkids visit I’m ready to fix them their favorite ‘Grandma’s Grease Burgers'”.

Hero Classic Burger Buns

Hero Classic Burger Buns contain just 90 calories per bun. “Y’ALL. If you’re trying to cut carbs or even following a keto diet, I SWEAR these burger buns are INCREDIBLE!!! And I’m super picky about this type of thing!” one happy shopper said.