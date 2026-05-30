These burger buns hold up to juicy patties and earn rave reviews from shoppers.

There are lots of burger buns at the grocery store, but not all of them are worth eating. It’s happened to the best of us: You grill up a delicious burger patty, have all the right fixings and condiments, take a bite, and realize the bun just isn’t good. Luckily, there are some amazing options endorsed by even the most discerning burger lovers. Here are the 5 burger buns shoppers say make cookouts better.

Martin’s Potato Rolls

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Martin’s Potato Rolls are a classic that shoppers swear by. “Martin’s are the best hands down unless you go local bakery,” a Redditor proclaims. “I definitely love Martin’s potato bread. Especially the hot dog buns and the hoagie rolls. Well you can call me whatever you want but I will die upon this hill over Martin’s potato bread!!” a shopper says. Some Redditors even claim that Shake Shack uses them.

Ball Park Hamburger Buns

Ball Park Hamburger Buns are one of the better options at a traditional grocery store, especially for those who are lactose intolerant. “These are great! We are a lactose-free household and I find that most breads without milk in them have High Fructose Corn Syrup, but these are the exception. Yummy too!” one shopper says. “So, I have purchased these buns quite a few times for my burgers and I have not been disappointed. They don’t come apart on the grill and toast wonderfully. My nephew, who likes them fresh versus toasted said they were so soft and fresh he felt like we had just made them. Definitely my go-to burger bun choice,” another writes. “No complaints! Our favorite hamburger buns. they don’t dry out quickly or crumble. good size, toast well and actually fit a burger,” a third agrees.

King’s Hawaiian

If you are going to make sliders, lots of people recommend King’s Hawaiian, sweet slider-sized buns. “I love the pillowiness of Kings,” one person says. “Softest bead ever doesn’t over power the burger and hold all the juices with out getting soggy,” a Target shopper adds. “Who knew burgers would taste so much better than with these buns!” another says.

Trader Joe’s Brioche

If you want to make a bougie burger, Trader Joe’s Brioche is a buttery, toasted French-style bun that lots of shoppers swear by. They are one of the best-selling items at the store. “Those buns are the best! Love those,” writes a Redditor.

Kirkland Signature Artisan Rolls

The Costco bakery is also famous for having the best bread and the artisan rolls are a no-brainer for burgers. “The only thing I distinctly remember is ciabatta rolls,” one person writes about their first trip to Costco around 2008. “They are made like square English Muffins, toast beautifully, and if put inside an air fryer for a few minutes, the outside crust becomes like a rustic, flaky, chewy crust. They are square, hold a nice amount of meats and cheeses (or open-faced), freeze nicely, defrost quickly, and are eaten in this household faster than any other buns / breads offered. Best kept secret from the Bakery,” another says.