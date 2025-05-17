Kroger Just Dropped 9 New Summer Products for 2025

Kroger has some very special items hitting shelves just in time for summer—from goat's cheese to trendy snacks, pasta to fancy popcorn, shoppers are going to love what's on offer. The new products are all designed to be part of the grilling, beach, pool, and sunshine season, so make sure you stock up as some of these goodies are a limited-time-only deal. Here are nine new summer products Kroger just dropped.

Kroger Brand Mojito Seltzer

This limited-edition sparkling, minty, refreshing Kroger Brand Mojito Seltzer is perfect to keep on hand for summer cookouts or just relaxing in the sunshine. Get all the tasty kick of a delicious ice-cold Mojito without the alcohol or sugar. Cheers!

Kroger Brand Protein Penne Pasta

The Kroger Brand Protein Penne Pasta is made from a custom blend of pea and brown rice protein that cooks to a perfect al dente texture, perfect hot or cold. Each 100 g serving contains an impressive 20 grams of protein, so you can enjoy a satisfying meal or pasta salad that won't make you feel tired after.

Private Selection Cherry Vanilla Popcorn with Dark Chocolate

The Private Selection Cherry Vanilla Popcorn with Dark Chocolate is a must-have sweet treat for summer. With cherry trending in 2025, enjoy this unusual yet addictive pairing of cherry-flavored candied popcorn with dark chocolate and pink cherry drizzle, part of the limited edition Cherry Harvest collection. Get it before it's gone!

Private Selection Cherry Vanilla Kettle Cooked Cashews

Perfect for those who can't get enough of sweet and salty snacks, the Private Selection Cherry Vanilla Kettle Cooked Cashews are savory-sweet little delights. Snack on toasted cashews finished with a crunchy cherry and vanilla coating, again from the limited edition Cherry Harvest collection.

Simple Truth Organic Sesame Teriyaki Marinade

Simple Truth Sesame Teriyaki Marinade is a versatile sauce free from unwanted ingredients, perfect for summer grilling and for drizzling over poke and rice bowls. "This is the most versatile stir fry sauce we use," one Kroger shopper said. "It's not too spicy, too salty or too sweet, all of which are commonly found in numerous bottles off the shelf. Makes a quick meal from veggies and a protein."

Private Selection Garlic and Herb Goat Cheese Log

No summer charcuterie board is complete without a delectable goat cheese log, and the Private Selection Garlic and Herb version doesn't disappoint. Made with 100% pure Canadian goat milk and sourced from family-run farms, this creamy goat cheese is rolled in crushed garlic and herbs for the most delicious, tangy, addictive spread to serve with crackers, fruit, and more.

Kroger Brand Dr. K Soda St. Louis Style Spare Ribs

Just in time for BBQ season, the Kroger Brand Dr. K Soda St. Louis Style Spare Ribs are exactly what they sound like: Delicious spare ribs, ready for the grill, coated in a modern dry rub blended with brown sugar spice, orange oil, and vinegar. Dr. K is of course Kroger's take on Dr Pepper, and a huge fan favorite drink.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Simple Truth Organic Spicy Marinara Sauce

Kroger's new organic Simple Truth Spicy Marinara Sauce is a delicious new addition to your summer pantry. Great for spicing up pasta or pizza, this bold marinara has a real kick from the richest vine-ripened tomatoes and fiery chili peppers. And the best part? No sugar added!

Private Selection Pineapple Habanero Liege Waffles

It doesn't get more on-trend than the Private Selection Pineapple Habanero Liege Waffles, perfectly hitting that sweet and (medium) spicy "swicy" bullseye. These waffles are sure to be a big hit this summer, perfect for tasty breakfasts, lunches, or just a yummy snack.