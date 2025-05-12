Lay's Just Unveiled 3 Wild New Flavors Competing for $1 Million

Lay's just unveiled the finalists for its "Do Us a Flavor" campaign—and right now it's anyone's game. The company launched the contest last year, promising a prize for anyone who comes up with the next big Lay's potato chip flavor which will hit shelves in 2025. The two finalists will each win $50,000, while the creator of the winning chip walks away with a cool $1 million. Chips fans who have tried the creations can then vote online for their favorite between April 21 and June 13 at DoUsAFlavor.com. So which chips are in the running for the grand prize? Read on to find out more.

Bacon Grilled Cheese

Lay's Bacon Grilled Cheese was submitted by Paula George from Sapulpa, OK. "This finalist is a savory, nostalgic ode combining two of everyone's favorites – bacon & grilled cheese!" the company says. "George drew inspiration from her late father's bacon grilled cheese recipe and hopes the flavor will bring fans a similar memory of a delicious favorite meal, enjoyed on the cheesy crunch of a Lay's potato chip." Fans are excited for the flavor, saying, "I think Lays typically pulls them off better than other brands. The reuben chips were super good, the Cubano chips were incredible. I could see these being really tasty."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Valentina & Lime

The "zesty, fiery" Lay's Valentina & Lime was submitted by Araceli Huerta from San Jose, CA. "I'm so hyped for the Valentina lime ones. Everyone loves Tapatio, but Valentina is better imo and way too underrated," one Redditor said. "The flavor calls back to Huerta's favorite childhood snack made by her mom, a bag of Lay's Classic potato chips tossed with Valentina hot sauce and fresh lime," says Lay's.

Wavy Korean-Style Fried Chicken

Lay's Wavy Korean-Style Fried Chicken was submitted by Neelia Lynn from Chesterfield, VA. "I am most excited for Korean fried chicken," one Redditor said. "A little bit spicy, a little bit sweet, Wavy Korean-Style Fried Chicken is here to add some street-food flair to the snack aisle," Lay's says. "The Korean Fried Chicken and Bacon Grilled Cheese ones sound really good. I think I look forward to the latter one most," another fan said.

Contest Rules

If you're creative and fancy submitting more than one flavor, Lay's allows up to 10 unique flavors submissions per day during the competition. Submitting duplicates could result in disqualification, so don't do it (whenever the next competition is).

No AI!

Using AI to come up with your flavors is strictly verboten, the company says. Each submission requires an explanation for the flavor profiles and what they mean to the person submitting them. "If your entry is selected as one of three finalists, it will be developed and produced as a limited time offering and offered for retail sale," Lay's says.

Past Winners

Past winners for the Do Me a Flavor contest include Cheesy Garlic Bread, Kettle-Cooked Wasabi Ginger, Southern Biscuits and Gravy, Crispy Taco. Past finalists include Greektown Gyro, Mango Salsa, New York Reuben, and West Coast Truffle Fries. Who will win this year? You decide!