4 Best Frozen Fish Filet Brands, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend frozen fish fillets that cook up flaky, crispy, and flavorful.

Frozen fish filets are a convenient way to bring seafood to the table without the hassle of sourcing or preparing fresh fish. When properly selected, they can deliver mild flavor, tender texture, and a reliable protein option for quick weeknight meals. But quality varies widely in the frozen seafood aisle. Some filets cook up flaky and moist, while others can turn dry or overly fishy. To help narrow the options, Eat This asked chefs to share which frozen fish filets they recommend for better results at home. Here are their top picks.

What Makes a Worthy Frozen Fish Filet

There are a lot of options in the freezer section for frozen fish filets, but Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis shares what makes a brand rise above the rest.

“A standout frozen fish fillet starts with high-quality fish that tastes fresh, flaky, and mild; Not overly fishy, he says. “Whether breaded, battered, or simply seasoned, the coating should complement the fish with plenty of crunch while allowing the natural flavor and texture of the seafood to shine through.” Chef Dennis adds, “The best frozen fish fillets cook up crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and make it easy to bring a seafood dinner to the table any night of the week.”

Morey’s Garlic & Herb Wild Flounder

People love Morey’s Garlic & Herb Wild Flounder for its restaurant-quality flavor that requires minimal effort to prep. It’s a summer staple for Chef Jennifer Booker, owner of Bauhaus Biergarten, who says it cooks “beautifully on the grill.

“Morey’s Garlic & Herb Wild Flounder stays incredibly moist, and makes dinner feel elevated without a lot of prep,” she says. “The flounder is super versatile and can easily be turned into fish tacos, tossed into a pasta salad, or even transformed into a creamy seafood dip for a fun dinner spread.”

Trader Joe’s Wild Caught Cod Fillets

Just about anything you pick up from Trader Joe’s is crave-worthy, but the Wild Caught Cod Fillets are not something to sleep on. They’re a limited-time offer, so don’t wait too long to grab a package.

“Trader Joe’s Wild Caught Cod Fillets are a great option for home cooks who want versatility and quality,” says Chef Dennis. “The cod is mild, flaky, and tender, making it equally delicious baked, pan-seared, or used in fish tacos, while its clean flavor works beautifully with a variety of seasonings and sauces.”

Mrs. Paul’s Wild Caught Beer Battered Fish Fillets

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Craving pub-style fish at home? Mrs. Paul’s Wild Caught Beer Battered Fish Fillets are praised for their crispy coating and fish-and-chips flavor, and Chef Dennis highly recommends them.

“Mrs. Paul’s has long been a freezer-aisle favorite, and their Wild Caught Beer Battered Fish Fillets deliver classic comfort-food appeal,” he says. “The beer batter cooks up golden and crispy, providing plenty of crunch while the flaky fish inside remains moist and satisfying, making them perfect for fish sandwiches or a quick family dinner.”

Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Cod Fillets

Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Cod Fillets stand out for their flaky white fish and buttery, cheesy breadcrumb coating inspired by the chain’s iconic biscuits, and Chef Dennis loves them.

“Red Lobster takes two fan favorites and combines them into one unique frozen seafood offering,” he explains. “These cod fillets are coated with the savory, buttery flavors inspired by the restaurant’s famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits, creating a crispy, flavorful crust that pairs wonderfully with the tender cod inside.” He shares, “The result is a fun and indulgent twist on traditional breaded fish fillets.”