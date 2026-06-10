3 Best Store-Bought Sausages for Grilling, According to Butchers

Butchers share the best store-bought sausages for juicy, flavorful grilling.

As Americans heat up their grills this summer, you can guarantee that hamburgers and hot dogs will be on the menu for backyard events, but sausages are an easy way to bring more variety and flavor to the table. With their bold seasoning, juicy texture, and wide range of styles, sausages can elevate any grilling spread without requiring much extra effort. The key is choosing the right ones. To help narrow down the best options, Eat This, Not That! asked butchers which sausages are worth buying for your next cookout. Here are their top picks.

Aidells Cajun Style Andouille Smoked Pork Sausage

Aidells Cajun Style Andouille Smoked Pork Sausage is popular for its bold Cajun seasoning and smoky flavor profile. The sausage grills up juicy and tender, with a satisfying spice level that adds character to any cookout spread. It’s a go-to for Jorge Thomas, founder of Swaledale Butchers. “A good grilling sausage needs enough fat to stay juicy and enough seasoning to stay interesting,” he says. “Aidells tend to get that balance right. The smoke and spice work particularly well over charcoal.”

Johnsonville Original Bratwurst

Johnsonville Original Bratwurst is a staple for backyard grilling thanks to its classic, well-balanced flavor and juicy texture. It’s another brand Thomas approves of. “Bratwurst was made for grilling,” he says. “The fat helps keep it juicy, the casing takes color nicely, and it suits cooking over fire. Just don’t rush it.” Other meat experts agree. Steve Sabicer, a former butcher who now runs the Enlightened Omnivore newsletter, is also a fan. “Johnsonville stands up to the heat of a grill and doesn’t cause flare-ups or split,” he echoes.

365 by Whole Foods Market Mild Italian Pork Sausage

365 by Whole Foods Market Mild Italian Pork Sausage is beloved for its balanced seasoning and versatility. The mild Italian spices complement a wide range of dishes without overpowering them, while the sausage grills up juicy with a nicely browned exterior. It’s another brand Thomas highly recommends. “A proper Italian sausage has everything you want on a barbecue: pork, fat, garlic and seasoning,” he says. “It doesn’t need much more than a bun and a bit of mustard.”

What to Look For When Buying Sausages

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When buying sausage, there are three key things to look for, according to Sabicer.

–Sausages with natural casing, not loose or synthetic casing

–The least number of ingredients

–Quality meat, grass-finished beef, heritage pork, pasture-raised chicken

Common Grilling Mistakes to Avoid

Grilling sausage requires more than just throwing links on a hot grill and waiting for them to brown. Sabicer says there are three major mistakes people make.

–They put the sausage over direct heat (flame)

–They don’t cook them long enough (raw in the middle)

–They overcook a sausage and lose all the juice (average cook time is 10-12 minutes on indirect heat on the grill)

By avoiding these common errors, you can ensure your sausages cook evenly, stay juicy, and develop a properly browned exterior without burning or drying out.