5 Best Frozen Beef Taquitos, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best frozen beef taquitos for crispy, flavorful snacks and quick meals.

Frozen beef taquitos are a savory, budget-friendly snack that delivers both convenience and satisfying flavor. With their crispy tortilla shell and seasoned beef filling, they’re a quick option for everything from after-school snacks to easy weeknight meals and game-day spreads. But some brands deliver, while others disappoint. “A great beef taquito starts with well-seasoned, flavorful beef that’s tender and juicy, not dry or bland,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “The tortilla should fry up crisp and golden while staying sturdy enough to hold the filling, creating the perfect contrast of crunchy exterior and savory interior. Bonus points if the taquito delivers authentic spices, melty cheese, and a satisfying crunch in every bite.” To help you find the best options in the freezer aisle, Chef Dennis shares his five favorite frozen beef taquitos.

Jose Olé Beef Birria Taquitos

Jose Olé Beef Birria Taquitos stand out for their rich, savory filling inspired by the popular Mexican dish. Fans appreciate the combination of tender seasoned beef and a crispy tortilla shell, especially when cooked in an air fryer. “Jose Olé’s Beef Birria Taquitos bring the rich, slow-cooked flavors of traditional birria into a convenient frozen snack,” says Chef Dennis. “The beef filling is deeply seasoned with savory spices, and the crispy tortilla provides a satisfying crunch that pairs perfectly with salsa, guacamole, or your favorite dipping sauce.”

Casa Mamita Beef Taquitos

Sold at Aldi’s, Casa Mamita Beef Taquitos have a great flavor and they’re affordable. “The seasoned beef filling offers a classic taquito taste, while the crisp tortilla makes them an easy choice for quick lunches, game-day snacks, or family dinners,” says Chef Dennis.

Goya Beef Taquitos

Goya Beef Taquitos have a classic taquito experience with a flavorful beef filling, crispy tortilla, and the familiarity of a trusted Latin food brand. “The seasoned beef filling has a hearty, homemade quality, and the crispy tortilla shell makes these taquitos ideal for pairing with sour cream, pico de gallo, or fresh guacamole,” Chef Dennis shares.

Delimex Beef and Cheese Flour Taquitos

Delimex Beef and Cheese Flour Taquitos are a fan favorite thanks to their hearty combination of seasoned beef and melted cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. “The flour tortilla develops a golden, crispy exterior when baked or air-fried, while the cheesy beef filling creates a rich, satisfying bite that’s perfect for snacking or entertaining,” says Chef Dennis.

El Monterey Extra Crunchy Taco Seasoned Beef and Cheese Taquitos

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El Monterey Extra Crunchy Taco Seasoned Beef and Cheese Taquitos deliver exactly what many frozen snack fans are looking for: a crispy texture, familiar taco flavor, and a hearty beef-and-cheese filling. El Monterey takes texture seriously with their Extra Crunchy line. The taco-seasoned beef and cheese filling delivers familiar Tex-Mex flavors, while the exceptionally crispy shell provides the kind of crunch taquito lovers crave, making them a standout choice for quick meals and party platters.