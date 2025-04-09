Two Popular Liquid Egg Brands Just Recalled for Bleach

Shoppers with liquid eggs in their fridge should double check the labels after 212,268 pounds of liquid egg products were just recalled for potential contamination with bleach, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

Liquid egg products produced on March 12 and 13, 2025 from Cargill Kitchen Solutions in Michigan may contain a cleaning solution with sodium hypochlorite, and were shipped to distributor locations in Ohio and Texas; also for foodservice use in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois and Iowa, and possibly nationwide. The recalled egg white cartons have the number "G1804" ink-jetted on them.

The following products are subject to recall, according to the FSIS:

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing "Egg Beaters Original Liquid Egg Substitute", with a use by date of Aug 10 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing "Egg Beaters Cage-Free Original Liquid Egg Substitute", with a use by date of Aug 09 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing "Egg Beaters Cage-Free Original Frozen Egg Substitute" And "Egg Beaters No Enjauladas Original Sustituto De Huevo Congelado", with a use by date of Mar 07 2026.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing "Bob Evans Better'n Eggs Made With Real Egg Whites" , with a use by date of Aug 10 2025.

"After conducting an investigation and thorough assessment of the contents of the cleaning solution, FSIS scientists concluded that use of this product should not cause adverse health consequences, or the risk is negligible, resulting in a Class III recall," the FSIS says. Customers and distributors who might have purchased the egg beaters can contact Chuck Miller, Cargill Kitchen Solutions, at 1-844-419-1574 or [email protected].

Cargill is not the only company to issue a recall recently—Tony's Chocolonely just voluntarily recalled its Dark Almond Sea Salt Bar (6.35oz) and Everything Bar for possibly containing small stones, with distribution between February 7, 2025 and March 24, 2025.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bars with the following UPC codes are being recalled: 850011828564, 850011828564, 850011828564, 850032676441, 858010005641, 858010005641, and 850011828908. "The recall was initiated following 12 reports of consumers finding small stones in the product not filtered during third-party almond harvesting and the almond processing process," says the FDA. "All complaints occurred outside of the United States and Canada, and no injuries were reported."

Texas Pete® Habanero Buffalo Sauce was also just recalled for undeclared sulfites due to contamination with Sriracha Sauce. "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," says the FDA. Look for UPC codes 075500281259 and 075500100284, distributed from 02/05/2025 to 03/26/2025 in CA, CO, CT, IL, MA, NC, NJ, OH, VA, & VT.