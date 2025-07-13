Costco Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Outrageous Food Court Hack

The Costco food court is home to so many legendary eats, including the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, super-sized slices of pizza, and the gooey and creamy chicken bake. Because Costco shoppers are always looking to take things to the next level, they have developed some pretty innovative food court hacks. For example, for years there was the “Forbidden Glizzy” – a Costco hot dog taken out of the bun and stuffed into a chicken bake. Some might be repulsed at the thought, but lots of shoppers were obsessed, and multiple Reddit feeds were devoted to the fusion of foods. Recently, there is a new, even more outrageous food court hack making the rounds on social media, and it’s called the Glizza.

A new Reddit thread is devoted to The Costco Glizza, a hot dog stuffed inside of a slice of Costco pizza. The OP “10/10 would recommend” the hack, sharing an image that led to a slew of responses.

“Imagine a hot dog in a warm cheese hug without as much breading. It’s spectacular IMO,” wrote SwimmerSwagger. “Pizza? Now that’s what I call a taco!” added evertrue13.

According to some, this food combo has been around for awhile. “Real OGs know this isn’t the Costco Glizza, but known as the Cheesy Blaster,” wrote erykwithay. “First you take a hotdog, stuff it with some jack cheese, roll it in a pizza… YOU’VE GOT CHEESY BLASTERS,” added rbbthbts.

Some Costco shoppers weren’t exactly salivating at the item. “Oh… I don’t like that,” wrote Independent_Smell152. “This is the worst thing I have seen in a while,” added juice06870. “No man. You need to be in jail,” said Skilled626, while aakaase responded, “Gross.”

And, there were a few people concerned about the health implications. “Yeah not many are going to run the 10 miles it takes to burn that off,” said InsaneAdam. Trilly_Ray_Cyrus joked that “this is why we won’t ever have universal healthcare in this country.” InsaneAdam broke down the numbers. “370 cal for the dog, no bun (tho op did eat the bun) 710 cal cheese pizza. 1080. 1,100 calories burned in 10 mile run.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

There was also a little concern about the sodium. “Seeing this post made me feel thirsty, my chronically high blood pressure skyrocket, & my legs swell lol,” added haw35ome. And, Ok_Eye4858 added that there is “Enough sodium for two weeks.”

One shopper who tried the combo, shared about their post-meal regret. “I did this once. It was so much salt I had to lie flat on a cold floor,” lbaile200 said. “Ate this in the car like a coward. Show dominance, and stare someone down when doing this stuff. My wife was appalled when I did this,” added Wtj182. Megatron37 shared a similar story. “I just did this myself. I also retreated to my car like a wimp.”

Aggressive_Factor636: “Are you shame eating the Glizza in the Costco parking lot?”