This Wild New Cereal Flavor Is Only at Walmart Online

Over the past decade, food brand collaborations have stirred up some serious excitement – and the more unexpected, the better! From pickle-infused chips to Sephora-inspired cupcakes (a la the new Sprinkles x Patchology S’more Cupcake) companies are thinking outside of the box when partnering up. One of the most recent brand-meets-brand partnerships that is blowing our minds? Cinnamon Toast Curnch and Hormel Black Label bacon have joined forces to release a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Hormel Black Label Bacon Flavored Cereal. Here is everything you need to know about it, including the only place to experience the wildness.

It’s a Sequel to Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bacon

After debuting of Hormel Black Label Cinnamon Toast Crunch Flavored Thick Cut Bacon last year, currently available at select retailers nationwide, the brands decided to partner again for a sizzling sequel. The limited edition cereal is infused with the smoky flavor of the bacon and blasted with Cinnadust, delivering “savory satisfaction with every crunchy bite, making it perfect for breakfast or snacking,” the brands says.

The Collab Is “Rewriting the Rules of Breakfast”

“This collaboration is rewriting the rules of breakfast,” said Brandon Tyrrell, Senior Marketing Manager at General Mills. “Bringing these two iconic breakfast staples and irresistible flavors together gives our fans even more reason why they Must Cinnadust.”

Hormel Is “Shaking Up the Way” Bacon Fits Into Life

“After seeing the fan response to last year’s collaboration, we knew we had to bring these two breakfast icons back together,” adds Aly Sill, Senior Brand Manager at Hormel Foods. “We’re shaking up the way bacon fits into daily routines, and we can’t wait for consumers to experience it.”

It’s Available Exclusively at Walmart

Where can you find it? The cereal comes in a specially designed 6-ounce pouch. It is available now for $5.84, exclusively at Walmart.com, while supplies last.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fans Have Offered Unique Ways to Enjoy It

Snach with Zach shared about the collaboration this week. “This is Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s new bacon flavor—made with Hormel Black Label and somehow very real. It drops July 8th, but you won’t find it in stores. It’s online-only and exclusively through Walmart’s website, so once it’s gone, that’s it. Would you try bacon-flavored Cinnamon Toast Crunch?” he captioned the post. Fans were quick to respond, offering other ways to enjoy the odd combo. “Crush them up and make fried chicken,” one wrote. “I feel like this could work in some sort of baked good. I’ve seen bacon topped cinnamon rolls etc,” added another.