11 Best Costco Deals With Discounts Right Now

Costco shoppers are accustomed to getting the most competitive prices year-round on a variety of products, from groceries and household cleaning products to appliances and frozen goods. The warehouse chain frequently launches new sales and discounts for popular items, many of them highly-rated big name brands and fan-favorite must-have staples. Whether you need to stock up on laundry detergent or in the market for a new coffee machine, Costco has you covered. Here are 11 of the best Costco deals right now, both online and in stores.

Honey Nut Cheerios

Costco has the fan-favorite Honey Nut Cheerios on sale right now for $9.19 down from $11.99 for two 27.5 oz boxes. “Cheerios have been my go-to breakfast along with fruit for a decade. Love the BIG boxes from Costco,” one shopper wrote in the reviews. “We get these every time we shop at Costco. This is the best pricing,” another commented.

Newman’s Own Organics K-Cup Pods

An 80-count box of Newman’s Own Organics Coffee Special Blend K-Cup Pods are on sale for $34.99 down from $41.99. “Newman’s Own Organic Special Blend is a great tasting coffee. The medium roast is perfect for me who drinks my coffee black and my wife who doctors her coffee with ‘who knows what’. Highly recommend this coffee not only for the taste, but also because 100% of the profits go toward helping kids,” one Costco member said.

Bosch VeroCafe Espresso Machine

Costco has the Bosch 300 Series VeroCafe Fully Automatic Espresso Machine on sale for $479.99, down from $699.99—that’s a massive $220 discount. “This coffee machine has completely elevated my mornings!” one shopper said. “Shipping was prompt, and the setup was so seamless it felt like it had already been waiting to brew my first cup. The variety of beverages it offers is impressive, from rich espressos to creamy cappuccinos, all customizable to suit my mood. Its sleek, compact design fits perfectly on my counter, adding a touch of modern elegance to my kitchen.”

Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes

Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes is $8.79 down from $10.99 at Costco right now. “Of course ‘Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Taste Great’ , but there is a bonus here,” one shopper said. “A major portion of a product is the cost of packaging. This large box has two large bags of Frosted Flakes and is way less expensive than buying two boxes of frosted flakes. Enjoy the great taste and the great savings.”

Bentgo Kids Lunch Box Containers

Back-to-school shopping will be upon us before we know it, and these Bentgo Kids Lunch Box Containers ($29.99 down from $39.99) are absolute must-haves. “Great little on-the-go bento boxes. My four-year-old uses them for summer camp and they hold just the right amount of snacks. The seal keeps everything fresh all day,” one Costco member said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

SeaBear Smoked Sockeye Salmon Wood Gift Box

The SeaBear Smoked Sockeye Salmon Wood Gift Box is on sale for $44.99 down from $59.99, and members say they make perfect gifts. “I purchased a few of these boxed salmon sets to give as gifts in going to Japan. The artwork really makes them stand out and helps promote the Pacific Northwest,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Farm-Raised Cooked Shrimp

Kirkland Signature Farm-Raised Cooked Shrimp is on sale (check your local warehouse for pricing). “I keep it on hand specifically so I can make shrimp scampi on nights I forgot to plan anything for dinner,” one Redditor shared. “Yeah add 8 shrimp plus some Mexi rice, pico de gallo and some of that creamy cilantro sauce in a burrito? add some chohula sauce per bite! Awesomeness,” another commented.

Hershey’s Nuggets Assortment

The Hershey’s Nuggets Assortment Variety Pack is $15.59 for a 145-count bag, down from $20.99. “What is not to like about Hersheys? Costco ships them carefully! A bag I ordered from another vendor arrived spoiled,” one shopper said. “We used these to make favors for a library event,” another commented. “Much more affordable at Costco and the ‘book chocolates’ turned out well.”

Swedish Fish Minis

Swedish Fish Mini candies are on sale for $13.30 down from $17.30. “They are just the right size for a sweet snack,” one Costco shopper said. “Perfect chewy candy for long drives and not too sweet,” another commented.

Cleancult Laundry Detergent Sheets

Cleancult Laundry Detergent Sheets are on sale for $24.99 down from $31.99. “The scent this leaves behind is very light, it cleans through hard messes on my toddler’s clothes and it’s super convenient to use,” one Costco member said. “I love the price point too! One box will last me about a month. It gives me a little peace of mind knowing that I’m using a more natural product that isn’t irritating my sons sensitive skin and that I’m not throwing away giant plastic jugs every month.”

Tide Plus Advanced Power with Oxi Liquid Laundry Detergent

Stock up on laundry detergent with Tide Plus Advanced Power with Oxi Liquid Laundry Detergent, on sale for $20.99 down from $24.99. “I have always used Tide but this Oxi took it up another level!” one impressed customer said. “This detergent is outstanding! It does excellent cleaning of our clothes without destroying. I’d never consider using anything else,” another agreed.