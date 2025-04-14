Mountain Dew Just Launched a Wild New Flavor with "Spring Break Vibes"

Mountain Dew just launched an exciting new flavor just in time for warmer weather and sunny skies. The new Baja Cabo Citrus features mandarin and lime notes that Mountain Dew says feels like "spring break vibes" in a bottle.

One employee who works at a bottling plant shared a picture of the drink online, to the appreciation of eager fans. "I work at a Pepsi Factory and we made 23,000 cases (24 bottles in a case) of this stuff today. I had this a week or two ago when we made it in 12oz CANS but forgot to post. Overall, it's good. I'll give it a 7/10. It tastes like Mountain Dew and Livewire mixed together 100%," one Redditor shared. "As someone who was optimistically curious about this flavor and also loves Livewire, this is great to hear!" another responded.

Food influencer Markie Devo pointed out the new Mountain Dew flavor is being launched just in time to pair with the return of the Doritos Guacamole, calling it the ultimate pairing and "one of the best flavors they made". "IT'S TIME(Mariah Carey Voice)! BAJAJAJA TiME!!" they captioned an Instagram post. "New MTN DEW Baja Cabo Citrus and returning Doritos Guacamole. MTN DEW Baja Cabo Citrus features the taste of classic Dew paired with a tropical citrus punch flavor. Doritos Guacamole features Doritos with Guacc flavored dust. 🥤MTN DEW Baja Cabo will hit stores nationwide in regular and zero, bottle and can on April 21st . 🌽Doritos Guacc is estimated to hit stores nationwide on April 28th."

Commenters on the post are just as excited about the Doritos as they are the Mountain Dew, saying they hope the recipe hasn't changed and the chips taste exactly the same as they did before being discontinued. "Oh how much I've missed the guacamole Doritos 😩," one said. "Yessssss! Guacamole Doritos were my jam back in the day!" another agreed. "FINALLY THE RETURN OF GUACAMOLE DORITOS," one excited fan raved. "Holy guacamole!" another commented.

The Baja Cabo Citrus launch also includes includes two exciting limited-edition "Beach Bound" collections in collaboration with grooming brand Blind Barber: The Baja Blast and Cabo Citrus scents Body Spray Set, available on Mountain Dew's TikTok Shop starting April 16, and a Refresh Kit with a Baja Blast-inspired shampoo bar, body bar, and body lotion, all available on BlindBarber.com and at Blind Barber locations starting April 16.

But that's not all! If merely smelling like tasty Mountain Dew on a hot beach isn't enough, fans can enter into the "Tickets for Tickets" sweepstakes, where one lucky winner gets to pick four friends to join them on a 5-day all-inclusive Cabo San Lucas resort vacation—I'm assuming the minibar will be packed with a variety of Mountain Dew flavors.