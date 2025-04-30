7 New Kirkland Items Shoppers Say Are Even Better Than Last Year's

Costco doesn't take the quality of Kirkland Signature items for granted—even wildly popular fan-favorites can be yanked off the shelves at any time to be reformulated or repackaged, and tweaked until they are perfect before being brought back. Costco is also constantly developing brand-new Kirkland Signature products that easily rival the big name brands, which means customers are spoiled for choice. So which KS drops really have fans excited? Here are seven new Kirkland Signature items fans are raving about.

Kirkland Dried Mangoes

Costco just launched the new reformulated Kirkland Signature Dried Mangoes ($11.29) and fans are thrilled. "These are an amazing go to snack and although they provide minimal nutritional value, other than predominantly fiber and delicious flavor," one shopper wrote in the reviews. "Not only as a snack, I cut the mango filets into strips and use in cold salads and hot stir fries. Costco has excellent dried fruit selections and this is a stand out!"

Kirkland Signature In-shell Unsalted Pistachios

Costco shoppers rave about the Kirkland Signature In-shell Unsalted Pistachios ($17.99). "Thank you Costco for making an Unsalted version of Pistachios In-Shell! I am so tired of the 'Wonderful' brand that makes salty and tiny pistachios at inflated prices and this unsalted Kirkland tastes great!" one Redditor said.

Kirkland Signature Organic Whole Milk

The Kirkland Signature Organic Whole Milk ($15.99) is another shelf-stable new item members are very happy with. "I first saw this milk when my daughter in law bought some," one shopper wrote in the reviews. "We live in Florida and bad weather causes us to lose electric throughout the year. I decided to get some and I use it even when there isn't a storm because it's very convenient. I haven't had to throw milk in the fridge away because it went bad since I started buying this."

Kirkland Signature Organic Modena Balsamic Vinegar

Shoppers absolutely love the new Kirkland Signature Organic Modena Balsamic Vinegar ($44.99 for two 33.8 oz bottles). "I have been buying balsamic vinegar for over 20 years and this is the best I have ever had. It is a little thicker than most,but so delicious," one member said. "It has a smooth, rich, slow-pouring quality. The pour spout is great, too. It's not acidic like other affordable balsamic vinegars," another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Organic Hemp Hearts

Kirkland Signature Organic Hemp Hearts ($54.99 for three 2-pound packs) are a fantastic source of plant-based protein, members say. "I love the Hemp Hearts. We were at Costco a couple of days ago and saw the product in the store. Happy to know they are available when shopping from now on," one shopper wrote.

Kirkland Signature Organic Coconut Water

The Kirkland Signature Organic Coconut Water ($12.99) is another must-have item for Costco shoppers. "I have had a lot of coconut water in my 60+ years of life and this is by far the best. I just wish they ship it to Sitka Alaska to me when I am deployed there," one member said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Unsalted Extra Fancy Mixed Nuts

The Kirkland Signature Extra Fancy Mixed Nuts, Unsalted ($17.59), are a huge hit with Costco members who deeply appreciate having an unsalted version of their favorite snack. "These were so incredible. Not a peanut in the bag to be found. Very impressed with the quality of the product," one shopper said.