7 New Snack Releases This Month You'll Want to Grab Before They're Gone

The snack industry is huge for good reason and shows no signs of slowing down, even with price increases and shrinkflation. Consumers never had so much choice and variety for snacks of all flavors, whether they are sweet, spicy, "swicy", savory, and so much more. Whether you prefer cookies to crackers or cold treats to chocolatey goodness, there are some truly special products being launched in May. So which ones are the most exciting? You tell us. Here are seven new snack releases that are perfect for all your picnics, hangouts, and binge-watching this spring.

Trü Frü Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana

Trü Frü just launched a new Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana flavor, available in the freezer aisle at Target, Whole Foods, and H-E-B stores from May 7th. The company calls the new treat "an elevated take on summer's most nostalgic treat" which "instantly brings you back to the best parts of summer – from days spent at camp to nights at the state fair."

Muddy Bites Girl Scout Coconut Caramel

Muddy Bites is now available at Whole Foods and just launched a brand new flavor: Girl Scout Coconut Caramel. The new flavor is exclusive to Whole Foods, along with the top-selling Milk and Dark flavors. "The Muddy Bites are completely and utterly addicting!" one Costco shopper said. I bought a bag yesterday and can't believe I have hundreds the last bit of a sundae cone to eat at will!"

Cholula Original Hot Salsa

Cholula just launched a fantastic line of products including the new Original Hot Salsa, which has a "hotter, spicier profile" than the Original Salsa and "takes eggs, burgers, and salads to a new level with balanced hot heat." Fans love the original salsa, raving about it on social media. "Spotted this at the store and it's good!! Right amount of smokiness and a good kick to it. In between watery and chunky consistency. I recommend it!" one said.

happy Coffee x Tate's Bake Shop

Robert Downey Jr.'s happy Products and Tate's Bake Shop just teamed up to launch a Limited Edition Coffee and Cookie Collaboration that looks absolutely delicious. Available exclusively at Walmart, the limited-edition lineup includes treats like the Tate's Bake Shop Vanilla Latte Cookie, which combine "Tate's signature buttery crunch with bold notes of coffee and creamy rich vanilla." Yum!

Blue Diamond Gourmet Almonds

Blue Diamond just brought the Gourmet Almonds back and they are an absolute treat, shoppers say. "If these nuts took human form I would marry them!" one enthusiastic Amazon customer said. "I came across these one time at a rest stop in the middle of no where and ate the whole bag in one sitting and the guilt I felt after realizing the serving size was validated because they're so good! "

Gluten-Free Tim Tam

Cult Australian cookie/biscuit hybrid Tim Tam is launching a gluten-free version just in time for Celiac Awareness Day on May 16th. The new version will be available in select Albertsons, and if the fan response is anything close to what regular Tim Tams get they will be snapped up as fast as lightning. "Here on vacation from the States, and I think I wanna throw out all my clothes and take back suitcases full of Tim Tams," one Redditor said. "How are these things so amazing?"

Blue Diamond Toasted Almonds & Cherries

Blue Diamond also just launched six new flavors available in the produce section: Toasted Almonds & Cherries, Oven Roasted Honey, Lightly Salted, Sea Salt & Black Pepper, Sea Salt Almonds & Blueberries, and Whole Natural. The new offerings include almond and fruit blends, while others come in reusable stand-up bags for your convenience. We are spoiled!