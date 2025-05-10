7 New Snacks Shoppers Say Are Totally Worth the Hype This Month

Americans like—no, they love—snacks. Salty, sweet, sour, and especially spicy… we can't get enough. "Spicy continues to be a growing flavor profile along with different formats or carriers like rolled tortilla chips," said Brian Smenos, vice president of marketing, Snak King. "While we see growth in all major categories, we are also seeing significant growth in subsegments like rolled tortilla chips. According to industry group Snac International, a massive 27% of food and beverage sales in 2023 were snacks, and the salty snacks category posted 6.9% growth with more than $31.1 billion in dollar sales in 2024. So what new snacks are people excited about in May? Here are seven new snacks shoppers say are totally worth the hype this month.

Sunnie Zesty Hummus Snack

Sunnie Zesty Hummus Dippers are the perfect better-for-you snack adults and kids are obsessed with. "My kids love these, but I also grab them on my way to work if I need something fast! 🙂 I am glad to say it's helped me drop my bad Starbucks snack habit!!!" one happy shopper said.

REAL Cookies and Creme Mini Cookie Poppers

The new Cookies & Creme Poppers from REAL are a smash hit with shoppers. "I was first introduced to this cookie at a conference when they were being given out to sample. As soon as I tried one, I was hooked, seeking out other flavors," one Amazon customer said. "Each flavor was delicious. And the best part is they are made with REAL ingredients so I don't have to worry with what I'm putting into my body. Can't wait to see where they go!"

Doughlicious Mini Salted Caramel bites

Doughlicious just launched the Mini Salted Caramel Bites, a delicious new frozen treat available at Target. I actually got to try them ahead of time and can confirm they are delicious (my kids agree). "Oh man these were delicious," one Target shopper said about the Chocolate Truffle flavor. "I'm a little mad at myself for letting my kids try them, it would've been nice to keep these for myself lol. They're frozen in a pack of six, the outside is coated in a powdery cocoa but it wasn't too messy. The inside has the texture of both cookie dough and ice cream."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

LK Hot & Spicy Chicka Boom Chili Crisp Chicken Sticks

The Hot & Spicy Chicka Boom Chili Crisp Chicken Sticks from Lorissa's Kitchen are addictive, fans say (I'm one of them, they're so good!). "It's without a doubt the best chicken stick on the market," one shopper said. "The chili crisp flavor is incredible and I love that I can actually see and taste the red chili flakes in it! Also it's great to know it's certified free from the top 9 allergens since I have a child with food allergies."

Rondelé by Président Mango Habanero

Rondelé just launched the Mango Habanero spreadable cheese, a sweet, spicy, addictive snack to eat as a dip or with crackers, on a charcuterie board… There is no wrong way to enjoy this snack. "Yummy whipped cream cheese, starts with a blast of sweet fruit with a hot, spicy finish," one Walmart shopper said.

Crunchmaster 6-Seed Multi-Grain Crackers

The Crunchmaster 6-Seed Multi-Grain Crackers are now at Costco, and shoppers are thrilled. "Crunchmasters are the best gluten free cracker I have ever eaten. They are now on my 'always buy' shopping list," one member said. "Very good crackers for a good price," another agreed.

Vita Coco Piña Colada

Vita Coco just launched a delicious new flavor: Piña Colada with pulp. "I love coconut water, Vita being no exception," one Redditor said. "It's actually one of the better coconut waters with less than 1% added sugar (compared to Kirkland coconut water with 3% added sugar for example)."