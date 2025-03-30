5 Overrated Exercises Trainers Say You Should Stop Doing

When it comes to training, not all exercises are created equal. As a strength and conditioning coach with over a decade of experience, including an NSCA-CSCS certification, a Master's in Sports Performance, and a National Level USA Weightlifting Coach title, I've seen my fair share of overrated exercises in gyms. Some exercises aren't worth the effort, whether it's a movement that doesn't deliver the promised results, is high-risk for minimal reward, or simply has far better alternatives.

In this article, we're breaking down five exercises that trainers often roll their eyes at—and for good reason. More importantly, I'll give you smarter alternatives to get you stronger, more athletic, and more efficient in the gym. Let's get into it.

Exercise: Burpees

Why It's Overrated:

Burpees get thrown into workouts as a "hard" movement, but being exhausting doesn't make them effective. They don't build strength or improve sprinting speed, and most people butcher the movement, turning it into a flailing mess that's hard on the knees, wrists, and lower back. Plus, if you're using burpees for fat loss, there are far better ways to burn calories without the risk of injury.

What to Do Instead & Why:

Try sled pushes or battle ropes if you want a full-body conditioning exercise. Sled pushes tax your legs, core, and lungs without the impact on your joints. Battle ropes give you a killer cardio hit while keeping your form in check. Both are safer, more effective, and just as sweat-inducing as burpees.

Exercise: Mini-Band Lateral Walks

Why It's Overrated:

Mini-band lateral walks get hyped as the go-to glute activation drill, but they're often done incorrectly, with people waddling side to side without actually working their glutes. Plus, the resistance from the band isn't enough to stimulate real strength gains. You need to load the movement if you're trying to build strong, functional glutes.

What to Do Instead & Why:

Swap these out for lateral lunges or Bulgarian split squats. Lateral lunges improve hip mobility and strength, while Bulgarian split squats light up your glutes and quads in a way mini-bands never could. If you want serious results, think bigger and go heavier.

The #1 Most Effective Exercise for Weight Loss

Exercise: Glute Kickbacks

Why It's Overrated:

You've seen the gymgoers lined up at the cable machine, doing endless glute kickbacks to build a stronger, rounder backside. The problem? The movement uses a light load with a limited range of motion, meaning minimal muscle activation. If you're serious about glute growth, this isn't the best use of your time.

What to Do Instead & Why:

Hip thrusts and Romanian deadlifts are the way for solid glute development. Hip thrusts allow you to load up heavy while directly targeting the glutes. Romanian deadlifts build posterior chain strength and give you more bang for your buck than isolated kickbacks ever could.

Exercise: Bench Dips

Why It's Overrated:

Bench dips are often used to target the triceps, but the awkward position puts unnecessary strain on the shoulders. The deep stretch at the bottom forces the shoulders into a compromised position, increasing the risk of injury over time.

What to Do Instead & Why:

If you want strong, sculpted triceps without shoulder pain, opt for parallel bar dips or close-grip push-ups. Parallel bar dips allow for better shoulder mechanics and more effective triceps engagement, while close-grip push-ups provide a safer, joint-friendly alternative.

Over 40? These 7 Exercises Keep You Strong and Fit for Life

Exercise: Barbell Bench Press

Why It's Overrated:

The barbell bench press is a gym classic, but for many people, it's not the best chest builder. It locks your shoulders into a fixed position, leading to discomfort or injury over time. Plus, if you have mobility restrictions or past shoulder issues, it might be doing more harm than good.

What to Do Instead & Why:

Go for dumbbell bench presses or dips for better chest development with less risk. Dumbbells allow for a greater range of motion and better muscle activation, while dips build impressive chest and triceps strength. You'll still get strong without being locked into a rigid movement pattern.

Final Thoughts

The gym is full of exercises that sound good in theory but don't always yield the best results. Instead of following the hype, focus on movements that maximize strength, build muscle effectively, and keep you injury-free. Your workouts should be smart, not just hard—train with intention and make every rep count.