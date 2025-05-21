Planters Just Released a Wild New Flavor With Miller High Life

Planters just teamed up with Miller High Life for their latest cool collaboration: PLANTERS x Miller High Life Bar Nut Mix, a salty, savory snack perfect for pairing with—you guessed it—Miller High Life.

Featuring seasoned peanuts and almonds, Cajun-style corn sticks, pretzel sticks, rice crackers, and garlic breadsticks, hungry fans can pick up the 5.5-oz packets on store shelves and online at Amazon.com. “The Planters brand team has created some of America’s favorite snacks, and in partnering with Miller High Life, we knew we wanted to create something that felt nostalgic yet fresh, something that instantly elevates a casual summer hangout,” said Lanessa Aurand, brand manager for the Planters brand. The company says this limited time offering is perfect for dive bar nights, backyard hangs, and moments that call for a cold beer and good company”.

This isn’t the first time Planters and Miller High Life have teamed up for fun hijinks: The duo dropped their first co-branded merchandise in 2023, transformed the NUTmobile into a reservation-only dive bar, and launched the 2024 Ultimate Dive Bar Wedding featuring the legendary Mr. Peanut. This campaign asks couples who met in dive bars to send in their love stories, and the winner gets to have a whole wedding package in their favorite dive bar. Not just that, but Mr. Peanut will escort the bride down the aisle, while other couples will receive co-branded accessories including a tie, pocket square and bow tie, to really class up the occasion. Very unique, and romantic, depending on your sense of humor. “Miller High Life and Planters know that some of the best moments happen in the most unexpected places—like your favorite dive bar,” said Frank Cirone, senior marketing director of the economy portfolio for Molson Coors.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In case you were hoping to bump into the Mr. Peanut mascot, he is on the move. “The Planters brand, which has been owned by Hormel Foods Corporation since 2021, is also home to the beloved Mr. Peanut character, who is currently touring the salty streets of America in his world-famous NUTmobile,” the company says. So yes, this is very much a real thing.

Planters nuts are sold in retailers across the nation including Costco, where you can get 48 one ounce packs for $9.49. “We keep several packs in the car to tide us over when we’re out and about and between meals. A punch of protein and plant based. Lightly salted. Wish I could buy these at the warehouse, but they are only available online with a small delivery fee,” one shopper said. “Planters peanuts in individually wrapped packets – perfect for lunch boxes & to give to postal deliverers, trash pick up drivers & neighborhood kids!!” another said.