11 Popular Products Facing 100%+ Tariffs Now

The trade war between the United States and China is only ramping up, with neither side showing any sign of conceding to the other. While President Trump has offered exemptions on certain Chinese exports such as smartphones and computers, the pause is only so companies have a chance to move their businesses into the U.S. White House deputy press secretary Kush Desai said in a statement that President Trump "has made it clear America cannot rely on China to manufacture critical technologies such as semiconductors, chips, smartphones, and laptops," via CNBC. "At the direction of the President, these companies are hustling to onshore their manufacturing in the United States as soon as possible." In the meantime, these 11 everyday products are still facing steep tariffs. Here's what consumers in the U.S. should expect, as a result of 100%+ tariffs.

Vitamin C Imports Taxed at 145%

China produces a massive 80% of all commercial vitamin C supplements—the U.S. imports 94% of B6 and 91% of vitamin C from China, and prices on those supplements will likely skyrocket thanks to the 145% tariffs being levied against China. "Equally concerning is the lack of alternative suppliers," Constance Cullman, CEO of the American Feed Industry Association (AFIA), told AgTechNavigator. "In 2022, China produced 73% and 62% of the world's total feed grade vitamin A and E respectively, and a staggering 94% of the total feed grade vitamin B2. There simply is not enough global production capacity outside of China to meet the demand of the US should there be a disruption in the supply of vitamins from China."

Toasters Now Face a 150% Tariff Tag

Chinese-made toasters are facing a massive 150% tariff, which means this staple appliance could soon become very expensive. Even people who wanted to get a non-China-produced toaster would have a hard time thanks to the monopoly China has on the toaster market.

Squid and Other Imported Seafood Now Face 170% in Tariffs

China exports a huge amount of fresh and frozen seafood to the U.S., including squid, which is facing a staggering 170% tariff. This could make restaurant dishes more expensive, as suppliers struggle to cover the cost of importing squid, or it might not even be available until the tariffs are lifted.

Plastic Dishes From China Now Carry a 159% Tariff Burden

Essential to restaurants and shoppers alike, plastic tableware from China is being slammed with 159% tariffs. This means the cheap disposable plates you get from the grocery store as well as takeout boxes and more could go up in price, which could impact the bottom line for restaurants that are already struggling to keep prices down.

Soy Sauce, and Vinegar Face 100%+ Tariffs

Chinese cuisine cooking essentials like Zhenjiang vinegar, roasted sesame paste, and Sichuan pepper oil remain under 145% tariffs, making sourcing and importing the ingredients difficult if not impossible for smaller businesses. Chefs in the U.S. unsure of what will happen next week, let alone in three months, are facing switching to different ingredients or changing the menu altogether to avoid paying through the nose for Chinese soy sauce.

Roasted Sesame Paste and Fermented Chili Pastes Face Steep Import Hurdles

Chinese ingredients like fermented fava-and-chile paste from Sichuan are being hit with 145% tariffs and have no American equivalent, chefs say. "It's aged in amphorae, it undergoes a long fermentation, the chiles are from Sichuan," chef Jarrett Wrisley of Shan restaurant in Bozeman, Montana, told The New York Times. "It can't be reproduced in the United States. And I don't think the point of this trade war is to onshore the production of niche Asian food products."

Lithium-Ion Batteries Slammed With a 173% Tariff

Lithium-Ion Batteries are being slammed with a whopping 174% tariff, which will impact everything from electric vehicles to power tools. "The economic effects could be huge," says MIT Technology Review. "The US still imports the majority of its lithium-ion batteries, and nearly 70% of those imports are from China. The US imported $4 billion worth of lithium-ion batteries from China just during the first four months of 2024."

Wool Sweaters Hit With 169% Tariff Wall

China exports a significant amount of wool sweaters to the U.S., and producers/suppliers are now facing 169% tariffs—which means this winter staple could soon become unaffordable unless the gap is filled with non-Chinese suppliers. According to the OEC, China is the largest exporter of wool or animal hair waste in the world, exporting $15.6M in 2022 alone.

Electric Cars Made in China Now Cost 247.5% More in Tariffs

China produces cheap electric cars, which are now facing a 247.5% tariff hike. Why so high? The tariff includes the current 145% tariff, the 100% levy placed on Chinese electric cars from former President Joe Biden in 2024, plus a 2.5% duty rate on all EVs imported into the US, according to Business Insider.

China also faces an 68% tariff on door hinges for cars made in China.

Toys and Puzzles Now Carry a 145% Import Tax

If you have children's toys in your home, chances are it's one of the 80% of toys made in China. "China is by far the world's largest toy exporter. In 2023, China exported more than 88 billion U.S. dollars worth of toys, games, and sports requisites, eclipsing the United States in second place with around 7.6 billion dollars in exports," according to Statista. "That year, the United States was China's largest toy export destination, taking up around a quarter of China's total toy exports."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Syringes and Needles Are Now Taxed at 245%

Chinese-made needles and syringes are facing eye-wateringly huge 245% tariffs: This includes the 100% tariffs placed by President Biden in 2024, as well as the 145% tariffs implemented by President Trump. According to The New York Times, this means customers will have to pay two and a half times the cost of the product itself if they want to import these goods from China.