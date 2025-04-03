7 Costco Groceries Now Facing Major Price Hikes Due to Tariffs

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping new tariffs, sending shockwaves through global supply chains and raising alarm for both retailers and consumers. What does this mean for Costco shoppers? Many popular imported items are now significantly more expensive for the company to source—due to tariffs as high as 46% on key trade partners. While Costco is reportedly working to avoid raising prices by negotiating with suppliers and adjusting its supply chain, some increases may be unavoidable. Here are 7 popular Costco groceries now facing major price pressures due to these new tariffs.

Kirkland Signature Olive Oil Blends

Costco's in-house olive oil, Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, is one of its most popular products. It sources oils "grown organically throughout the Mediterranean region" of Europe and is "packed in Italy with select oils from Portugal, Tunisia, Italy, and Greece." The European Union countries are facing a 20 percent tariff, so the price of this standout item will likely steepen.

Imported Kirkland Cheeses

Costco doesn't offer an extensive cheese selection compared to other specialty grocery stores, but it does carry some of the finest imported cheeses at some of the most competitive prices. Two popular items include Parmigiano Reggiano, sourced from Italy, and Manchego, from Spain, cheese wheels. The tariffs will impact both items.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Royal Basmati Rice Bags

Royal Basmati, one of Costco's top-selling rice brands "from the foothills of the Himalayas," sells in a 20-pound bag and is imported from India. The country is now facing a 28 percent tariff, and that increase in cost is likely to make the rice a little more expensive for shoppers.

Kirkland Signature Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice

Another popular rice at Costco is its Kirkland Signature Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice, which is sourced from Thailand, a country facing an ultra-steep tariff of 37 percent. While prices might not go up that much, Costco might need to renegotiate with the supplier or absorb the price increase in another product.

Lindt Chocolate Gift Packs

Lindt Chocolate boxes are popular at Costco during holidays like Easter and Christmas, as imported chocolate is always a crowd-pleaser. Expect higher prices the next time you bring a gift pack to the checkout, as the Swiss goods will be subject to a 31 percent tariff.

Nescafé Instant Coffee Mixes

Nescafé Instant Coffee is everywhere in Europe and is a bestselling bulk buy at Costco stores. The company is based in Switzerland, with a 31 percent tariff, but beans are sourced from Brazil, Vietnam, Colombia, Indonesia, and Honduras, according to the brand's website, so it's anyone's guess how much the price of the popular product will go up.

Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Seaweed Snack Packs

Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Seaweed snack packs are fan-favorites with Costco shoppers. The crunchy, savory product is made in South Korea, an Asian country that just got hit with a 25% import tariff. So, the price will likely increase in the near future.