11 Products Getting More Expensive as New Tariffs Start

Your next big purchase—whether it's a kitchen upgrade, a new appliance, or even your weekly grocery haul—might start costing you more. New tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China could make certain everyday products more expensive, as companies adjust to higher costs on materials and finished goods. While it's not guaranteed that all prices will rise, past tariffs have led to noticeable price hikes on similar products.

For food lovers and home cooks, this could mean pricier small kitchen appliances, cookware, and even groceries. But beyond food-related items, tariffs are also expected to impact bigger purchases like refrigerators, dishwashers, and even furniture. If you're planning to buy anything for your home or kitchen in the coming months, now might be a good time to do it before prices go up. Here are 11 products that could see price increases due to the new tariffs.

Refrigerators and Freezers

If you've been thinking about upgrading your fridge, you might want to act fast. Many refrigerators and freezers sold in the U.S. are manufactured in Mexico, and with the new 25% tariff on Mexican imports, the cost of these appliances could rise. When similar tariffs were placed on washing machines in 2018, prices for consumers jumped by about 17%—so it's not far-fetched to expect something similar with refrigerators.

Retailers might try to hold prices steady for a while, but as their existing stock sells out, they'll have to adjust to the higher costs of importing new appliances. High-end, built-in refrigerators and commercial-grade freezers could be among the most affected. If you've been eyeing a new fridge for your kitchen remodel, now might be the time to buy before prices creep up.

Dishwashers

Another major kitchen appliance that could see price hikes? Dishwashers. Many of the leading dishwasher brands manufacture their products in China and Mexico, both of which are subject to the new tariffs. The added import costs could trickle down to consumers, especially for mid-range and premium dishwashers.

If you're not in immediate need of a new dishwasher, it might be worth keeping an eye on prices over the next few months. Some retailers may offer discounts to move inventory before the full impact of tariffs kicks in. But if your old dishwasher is on its last legs, don't wait too long—higher prices could be just around the corner.

Microwaves

Microwaves are a kitchen essential, but they could become a little less budget-friendly thanks to the 10% tariff on Chinese imports. Many of the best-selling microwave models in the U.S. are made in China, which means manufacturers and retailers may have to raise prices to cover the added costs.

For consumers, this could mean paying more for countertop models, built-in microwaves, and over-the-range options. If you're in the market for a new one, checking out sales now might save you some money before potential price hikes set in.

Small Kitchen Appliances

Blenders, coffee makers, toasters, food processors—many of these everyday kitchen gadgets are made in China, and with the new tariffs, they could soon carry a higher price tag. Even though these are relatively affordable items, a 10% tariff could add up, especially for higher-end models with advanced features.

If you love cooking and rely on specialty appliances like espresso machines or air fryers, it's a good idea to watch for deals now before prices shift. And if you're thinking about holiday shopping early, locking in a good price on a kitchen gift now might save you money down the line.

Cookware and Kitchen Utensils

If you're due for a new set of pots and pans, the new tariffs might make them a little more expensive. A significant amount of cookware—especially nonstick and stainless steel sets—is manufactured in China, meaning brands may have to increase prices to compensate for the added costs of importing them.

Kitchen utensils, including spatulas, whisks, and ladles, could also be affected. While individual utensils aren't major purchases, if you're replacing several at once, the extra cost could start to add up. If you've been eyeing a premium cast iron skillet or a full cookware set, consider buying sooner rather than later to avoid any potential price jumps.

Furniture and Home Improvement Materials

If you're planning a home renovation or looking to buy new furniture, you may see prices go up. More than half of the furniture and home improvement materials sold in the U.S. are imported from China, Canada, and Mexico. With new tariffs in place, everything from kitchen cabinets to dining tables could become more expensive.

Big retailers might try to absorb the costs at first, but over time, consumers will likely see higher prices, particularly on imported wood furniture and home improvement supplies. If you've been thinking about upgrading your dining set or kitchen countertops, acting now could save you some money.

Electronics

While not directly kitchen-related, electronics are a major part of modern cooking, from smart fridges to voice-controlled kitchen assistants. Many of these products are made in China, meaning they're now subject to a 10% tariff.

If you're planning to upgrade to a smart kitchen setup—whether it's a Wi-Fi-enabled oven, a connected coffee maker, or even a tablet for following recipes—the cost might increase in the near future. Watching for deals and buying sooner could be a smart move.

Food Storage Containers

Plastic and glass food storage containers, a staple in any kitchen, are also largely imported from China. The tariffs could mean slightly higher prices on everything from budget-friendly plastic sets to high-end glass containers.

If you rely on these for meal prep or food organization, you might want to stock up before prices rise. Buying in bulk now could help you avoid future markups.

Baking Supplies

Silicone baking mats, rolling pins, measuring cups—many of these items come from overseas manufacturers. With tariffs now impacting imports from China, kitchen essentials for home bakers could become slightly more expensive.

If you love baking, it might be a good time to grab that stand mixer attachment or specialty bakeware you've been eyeing. Prices on baking-related tools might not skyrocket, but they could start creeping up over time.

Restaurant Equipment

Even if you're not shopping for a commercial-grade oven or deep fryer, the cost of restaurant equipment going up could eventually impact consumers. If restaurants have to pay more for new stoves, fryers, and refrigeration units, that cost may get passed down to diners through slightly higher menu prices. For those in the food service industry, upgrading equipment now rather than later might help avoid price increases.

Grocery Prices in General

While we've covered specific food items in other articles, it's worth noting that tariffs on imported produce, meat, and pantry staples could result in price increases at the grocery store. While not all items will be affected, foods sourced from Mexico, Canada, and China could see changes.

Final Thoughts

The impact of these new tariffs isn't immediate, but as retailers adjust to higher import costs, prices could start creeping up. If you're considering buying new kitchen gear, cookware, or appliances, keeping an eye on deals and making purchases sooner rather than later might help you save some money.