Red Robin Drops 3 Sweet and Spicy Mike's Hot Honey Items Fans Will Love

Burger chain Red Robin just teamed up with Mike's Hot Honey for hot and sweet new menu items that will have fans buzzing. Starting March 24 for a limited time only, guests can enjoy three "swicy" new menu items as part of the fun new collaboration. "More than ever, restaurant-goers are looking to pursue adventurous dining options, and partnering with Mike's Hot Honey was the perfect way to bring more innovation and bold flavors to Red Robin guests," said Brian Sullivan, executive chef and VP of Culinary & Beverage Innovation at Red Robin. "The sweet and spicy combination is exactly the kind of flavor people are craving. Every dish on this menu is packed with flavor that's guaranteed to leave guests buzzing with excitement. This is what the new Red Robin is all about!" Here's exactly what lucky guests can expect to see on the menu.

Three Spicy New Menu Items

The new Red Robin-Mike's Hot Honey menu items:

Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich, a hand-breaded and made-to-order fried

chicken breast dripping with Mike's Hot Honey and layered with green chili aioli, fresh

jalapeño and shredded cabbage mix served with a bottomless side.

Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza features family-recipe pepperoni, smoked provolone, fresh

mozzarella, crushed red pepper flakes and Mike's Hot Honey, making this the first Donatos® Pizza innovation at Red Robin in three years. This item is available only at

participating Red Robin restaurants.

Hot Honey Wings, available as bone-in wings or boneless chicken bites tossed in Mike's Hot Honey and topped with red pepper flakes.

Guests who want to hack the menu can add Mike's Hot Honey to any menu item. "Team member favorites include the Crispy Parmesan Brussels Sprouts, Pretzel Bites, Sweet Potato Fries and even Red Robin's new, deliciously juicy gourmet burgers like the Southern Charm," the company says.

New Drinks

Red Robin is introducing new beverages:

Mango Passion Lemonade, a sweet combination of mango and passion fruit topped

with Minute Maid® Lemonade. For an extra kick, guests can top it with a shake of Tajin®.

Spicy Passion Mango Margarita, sweet heat meets margarita with Milagro® Reposado

tequila, Cointreau®, agave and lime shaken with a kick of jalapeño and sweet flavors of

passion fruit and mango, garnished with a Tajin® rim.

New Salads

Red Robin is also introducing two new salads:

Everything Caesar Salad, available as an entrée or bottomless side, enjoy a bed of crisp romaine tossed in house-made Everything Caesar dressing, topped with shaved Parmesan and smashed croutons. The entrée is served with a freshly grilled chicken breast.

Everything Chicken Caesar Wrap features the new Everything Chicken Caesar Salad with the addition of tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla and paired with one of Red Robin's bottomless sides.

Sneak Peek For Insiders

If you can't wait until the 24th to try the new collaboration, Red Robin Royalty members can get a sneak peek of the new Mike's Hot Honey-Red Robin menu. "We're all about adding that perfect kick of heat with a touch of sweetness to the table," said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike's Hot Honey. "Whether it's a gourmet burger, fried chicken or a Donatos Pizza, we know Red Robin can deliver on an elevated flavor profile, and we're excited to see guests enjoy these delicious new menu items featuring our hot honey."

Buzzer Beater Bacon Cheeseburger

Red Robin is also currently offering the tasty new Buzzer Beater Bacon Cheeseburger, a "three-pointer" stacked high with three juicy beef patties, four strips of hardwood-smoked bacon, six slices of American cheese and dribbled with Red's Secret Tavern Sauce, until April 7. "We wanted to give our guests another tasty reason to enjoy our 'game-changing' new and improved gourmet burgers while watching the basketball games with friends," said GJ Hart, president and CEO of Red Robin.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e