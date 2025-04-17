Reese's Debuting a Drool-Worthy New Candy This Month

The only thing better than peanut butter is peanut butter and jelly—and Reese's is well aware of the power of this classic combination. The company just launched the Reese's PB&J Big Cups, your favorite giant peanut butter-filled treats with the addition of either Grape or Strawberry.

"Reese's is all about having fun. Teasing the idea of us 'getting into the sandwich business' was a playful way to spark conversation," says Melissa Blette, senior brand manager at Reese's. "All kidding aside, this was the most obvious next move for us. PB&J is an all-time classic, and Reese's was always the missing piece—so we fixed it!"

Blette is of course referring to Reese's little April Fool's prank, where the company tried to trick customers into believing it was launching "Reese's Chocolatey Bread", the perfect so-called accompaniment for delicious peanut butter. Thankfully that was not true, but these new giant PB&J Cups are very real indeed, and fans have been trying to hunt them down. "Try Walgreens. I found both strawberry and grape!" one Redditor shared. "Second Walgreens – I've been searching a few weeks now and just randomly saw them at the checkout counter this evening. Got one of each!" another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

But that's not all! Not content with launching just one brand new product, the company also recently released a new Reese's Filled Pretzels snack—yes, peanut butter-filled pretzels, at last. Calling it a "game changer", the new snacks are "crunchy, creamy, sweet, salty," and "like the snack universe finally got it right". The new pretzels are rolling out nationwide, available in 5-ounce bags, 9-ounce pouches, and 18-ounce jars.

"What a surprise! I was looking for a soft pretzel. These are a crispy pretzel," one Amazon customer said. "The filling is not overflowing. But you know it's peanut butter. Very creamy. The salt on the pretzel is not overpowering. Even looks like a little puffed pretzel. This package is very fresh. I have to admit, I couldn't eat just one. An average size in the resealable bag is about a inch. If you like pretzels and you like peanut butter that isn't to overwhelming than give this a try. Well worth the buy. I will be buying again."

Other shoppers said the pretzels get too "crumbly" but are still absolutely delicious. "The peanut butter is definitely Reese's type, sweeter than normal and creamier which is a surprise for filled pretzels. Tastes fresh! The salty pretzel shell is heavy on the salt, super sweet and tasty! The individual pieces are quite thick as well. The peanut butter mixes smoothly with the pretzels. I would say I prefer these over the others I've tried mostly due to how sweet it is and the taste satisfies a craving that eating these just gives me more of!"