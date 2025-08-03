7 Best Fast-Food Burgers of All Time, According to Chefs

When it comes to fast food, few items stir up as much passion and debate as the classic burger. While they’re not hard to come by–there’s so many burger joints vying for your business–not every place gets it right. Everyone has their personal go-to, but with so many choices, it’s not easy to decide where to spend your hard earned money. Plus who wants a bad meal? To cut down the plethora of options, here are seven of the best fast-food burgers, according to chefs Eat This, Not That! spoke with.

McDonald’s Classic Hamburger

McDonald’s has been one of the top fast-food chains for decades and their classic hamburger has been a favorite from the start. It features one 100% pure beef patty seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper, then it’s topped with a tangy pickle, chopped onions, ketchup, and mustard. “It made McDonald’s who they are today and it is perfectly made,” says Chef Julian.

In‑N‑Out Double‑Double

There’s no gimmick when it comes to In‑N‑Out–it’s just pure bliss for many, including the chefs we spoke to. The Double-Double is legendary for its fresh taste, top-tier ingredients and consistency. “The Double‑Double is the perfect example of balance, says Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Two thin fresh patties melted with American cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, and that signature spread on a soft, toasted bun.” One thing that makes the burger a standout is the Animal Style option–the burger is grilled with mustard with extra pickles and spread, which is Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS must-have. “If I lived in a market with In-N-Out, I might eat more fast food,” he said. “It’s simple, to the point, and consistently good.” Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com is also a big fan. “In N Out is a way of life in California,” she says. “It’s the quintessential diner style burger, and since moving to the golden state 5 years ago, I honestly totally still get the hype about it.” She adds, “There is nothing else like it! A freshly grilled patty, juicy tomatoes, a fluffy bun, and all of the fixings. It really doesn’t get any better! I order the cheeseburger if I have a burger craving.”

Shake Shack ShackBurger

The Shake Shack ShackBurger offers a gourmet flavor on a fast-food budget. “This is fast casual refined, the ShackBurger features a smash-style Angus beef patty with a deeply caramelized crust, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and their creamy ShackSauce on a soft potato bun,” says Chef Dennis. ” It also uses quality Angus blend, which chefs appreciate the sourcing transparency and the griddle-crisp flavor.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jack in the Box Smash Burger

The Smash Burger at Jack in the Box was introduced last year and is already a hit. The innovative burger features smashed-style patty, grilled onions, a special sauce and cheddar cheese and Chef Julian loves it. “It’s the perfect combination of flavor and I was blown away.”

Krystal’s Classic Burger

Known for its unique small square burgers with steamed in onion flavor, Krystal’s Classic Burger melts in your mouth and Chef Julian can’t get enough. “The tiny little burger in Hawaiian roll type buns with onions, pickles and mustard, I can eat 20 of these!”

Steak ‘n Shake Double ‘n Cheese Steakburger

According to Chef Kyle, “For anyone who doesn’t live near an In-N-Out, this is a worthy rival.” He says the burger perfectly pairs, “thin, griddled patties with crispy edges, melted cheese, and a soft toasted bun.” He adds, “It’s got that old-school smashburger vibe and nails it every time.”

Five Guys Classic Cheeseburger

Another beloved favorite for Chef Dennis is Classic Cheeseburger at Five Guys. “At Five Guys, what you see is what you get,” he says. “Fresh, never-frozen patties hand-formed daily, cheese melted into the meat, all wrapped in a toasted sesame bun.” He adds, “The transparency of their process is really great. A visible open kitchen, a vast choice of toppings, and custom-built burgers. This is the kind of straightforward, craveable burger that delivers comfort and consistency, bite after bite.”