5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Double Cheeseburgers, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend the chain restaurants serving the best double cheeseburgers.

A great double cheeseburger comes down to more than simply stacking two beef patties and extra cheese. The best versions strike the right balance of juicy beef, melted cheese, toasted buns, and toppings that complement rather than overpower the burger. While plenty of chains serve doubles, only a handful consistently get the details right. Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share the chain restaurants making the best double cheeseburgers. Here are the top six.

Culver’s

Culver’s ButterBurgers have earned a loyal following thanks to the chain’s commitment to fresh beef and cooked-to-order burgers. For those looking for an even heartier option, the double ButterBurger Deluxe is a customer favorite. “Culver’s smashes fresh, never-frozen beef on a flat-top so you get an actual Maillard crust on both patties instead of one browned side and one steamed side,” says Steve Ingber, Executive Chef & Owner, MileHighCook. “The double is where that pays off — twice the crust-to-meat ratio. They also toast the bun in butter, which sounds gimmicky but does real work: it creates a moisture barrier so the bottom bun doesn’t turn to paste halfway through.”

In-N-Out

Few fast-food burgers have a bigger fan base than In-N-Out’s Double-Double. The West Coast classic has remained largely unchanged for decades, helping it become one of the chain’s signature menu items.”The genius is restraint,” Chef Steve says. Two thin patties, two slices of American, and nothing that competes. American cheese gets dismissed by food snobs, but it emulsifies into the beef fat instead of breaking and going oily the way aged cheddar does on a hot patty.” He adds, “That’s why the Double-Double eats so cleanly.”

Shake Shack

Shake Shack helped popularize the modern fast-casual burger with a menu centered around premium ingredients and freshly prepared sandwiches. Its double ShackBurger continues to be one of its most popular orders. According to Chef Steve, “Their blend runs a higher fat percentage than most chains, and they season the exterior aggressively right before the sear.” He explains, “The potato bun is soft enough to compress around the patties so you get every layer in one bite — that’s a texture decision, not a cost decision, and most chains won’t make it.”

Freddy’s

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Known for its thin steakburgers and old-fashioned diner feel, Freddy’s has built its reputation around burgers with crispy edges and classic toppings. The Freddy’s Original Double Cheeseburger is one of the chain’s signature offerings and a personal favorite for Chef Alex Sadowsky, Vice President of Training, Culinary & Beverage at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina. “Freddy’s Original Double Cheeseburger stands out because of its crispy, lacy-edged steakburger smash patties well-seasoned with their signature blend of spices, and the lengthwise sliced pickles that give you a more consistent crunch throughout the burger,” says Chef Alex. “Because they are using more premium beef than other chains, the burger also gets a much better caramelized crust than the competition. Plus, the jalapeño fry sauce to dip it in is delicious!”

CaliKid

With just a couple of locations in the Bay Area, CaliKid has developed a loyal following by focusing on made-to-order burgers and a menu that emphasizes fresh ingredients. “It’s a small chain, but huge burger energy,” says Betty Kaufman, chef and strategy director at The Culinary Edge. “With fresh ingredients, tons of protein options, and everything cooked to order, this Bay Area 2-unit chain delivers double cheeseburgers that are big, juicy, and packed with flavor.”

Burgerville

Burgerville is known for highlighting Pacific Northwest ingredients across its menu, and its Double Northwest Cheeseburger has become a favorite among guests looking for a regional take on the classic burger. “Their Double Northwest Cheeseburger can’t be beat,” says Chef Betty. “Amazing beef with a huge amount of Tillamook cheddar cheese makes these burgers undoubtedly delicious.”