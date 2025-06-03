RXBAR Just Dropped Its Highest-Protein Bar Ever

RXBAR has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to creating healthy protein bars that actually taste delicious, and its new product doesn’t disappoint: Meet RXBAR High Protein, a bar containing 18 g of protein and just six ingredients, from the brand dedicated to “clean” long before it was trendy.

The new bar comes in two delectable options made with natural flavorings: Vanilla Peanut Butter and Strawberry Peanut Butter. Each gluten-free plant-based bar is made with one tablespoon of peanut butter, four peanuts, and one tbsp of agave nectar, a nice contrast to the heavily engineered protein bars filling shelves. The Strawberry flavor is reminiscent of a nutrient-packed PB&J with a nice chewy mouthfeel, while the Vanilla flavor has a roasted nut finish and a yummy cookie dough-texture.

“We’ve never launched anything quite like this. RXBAR High Protein is a true leap forward into a space we’ve wanted to go for a while now,” Eileen Flaherty, Brand Marketing Director, Kellanova, tells Eat This, Not That!. “We’re proud to deliver a bar that not only delivers on both high protein and great taste, but does it with a simple ingredient label that you don’t have to second guess. And Lemon Honey Cashew Butter brings a fresh, vibrant twist to our Nut Butter & Oat line that’s as functional as it is flavorful. These bars reflect everything we stand for — purposeful ingredients, bold flavors, and No B.S. — and we couldn’t be more excited to share them with the world.”

One glance at social media threads and the reviews on retail websites will confirm how much customers appreciate having the option of a protein bar made with quality ingredients. "RXBars are solid. They're clean with natural protein from eggs, nuts, and dates. Low in saturated fat, and sugar's mostly from dates," one Redditor shared. "LOVE Rx bars," another raved. "The coconut chocolate is hands down my favorite snack especially when my tummy is upset. The dates make it sweet but natural tasting and the nuts add the perfect texture especially if you like kind of sticky mouthfeels. Boyfriend has his own favorite flavor and we just order them in bulk. Wouldn't call it a meal replacement but it'll keep you going for quite a while."

“In our innovation kitchen, every ingredient has to fight for its seat at the table,” says Suzy Singh, the food scientist who helped create the RXBAR High Protein Bar. “Pea protein is our texture architect and protein powerhouse. Peanut butter is our flavor hero and binding agent. No ingredient gets a free ride — they all need to have a purpose in creating something that appears simple but performs like nothing else on the market. 18 grams of protein have never tasted this delicious!”

The brand is also launching a new Lemon Honey Cashew Butter flavor to its core lineup of Nut Butter & Oat Bars, a “bright, summery twist” on nut butter bars, and a refreshing alternative to the heavier dessert-style bars typical in the category. Each bar contains 10g of protein and 18g of whole grains, made with oats, seeds and chopped nuts, with a soft yet crispy texture and a delicate lemony-floral honey taste.

All three products are available now at select Target stores and online at Target.com, with additional retail distribution rolling out throughout the summer—go to RXBAR.com or follow @rxbar for more info!